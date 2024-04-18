Product lifecycle management: a catalyst for business transformation

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report (Ireland) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The highly competitive landscape of manufacturing today is driven by increasing complexity—consumers are demanding high-quality and personalized products at record speed, supply chain disruptions and constantly evolving consumer demands call for unprecedented agility, and siloed and unstructured data is making it harder than ever for disparate teams to share knowledge and timely information.
This report developed by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services in association with Autodesk dives into how product lifecycle management (PLM) can do more than simply manage the design and engineering data contained within computer-aided design files. Read the report to learn how cloud-based PLM technology can help organizations digitize their processes and build accountability and traceability across their entire product development process.
PLM can reduce the likelihood of defects and improve time to market, product quality, and reliability by supporting a more proactive, collaborative, and data-driven approach to quality management.
PLM minimizes the risk of errors and miscommunication by allowing engineers to store today’s vast volumes of product-related data in one central, accessible location.
Team members can access the same, most-up-to-date version of product data and gain a complete view of each step of the development process—visibility that can fuel more-informed decision making.
—Derrek Cooper, Vice President, Autodesk