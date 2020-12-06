If you are an educator or lab administrator who would typically deploy Autodesk software in a lab or classroom setting and are now looking to provide access to your students remotely, the following options are also available:

Our educational multi-seat stand-alone licenses are ideal for smaller educational institutions that require only a few individuals to access and use Autodesk products. They do not require network connectivity to run and Autodesk products can be installed, registered, and activated on up to 1,250 computers or other devices using a single serial number. This is a possible solution for schools that will equip their students with Windows or Mac devices and wish to pre-install Autodesk software for their use.

Lastly, where classrooms/ labs are open, IT/ lab administrators who manage the deployment of Autodesk software in a lab or classroom environment, continue to have free access to download and install network licenses that can be accessed by many individuals across multiple classrooms. An educational network license authorizes the use of Autodesk products by up to 3,000 concurrent users who are connected to a server network. The products can be installed on as many computers as desired; however, at any one time, a product can only run on the maximum number of computers for which licenses are available.