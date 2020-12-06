Education

Supporting the education community through COVID-19

Autodesk is committed to helping students, educators and administrators navigate learning experiences during COVID-19. We continue to offer free educational access to tools, curriculum and resources as your needs and learning environment evolve.

Autodesk software options for remote learning

With the Autodesk Education plan, students and educators have single-user access to desktop, cloud, web and mobile products and services, which can be installed on up to three personal devices for use at home or school.

Desktop

Browse and access available products through the Education Community.

Cloud-based

    Fusion 360 cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM software has everything you need to unify design, engineering and collaboration with your peers from different locations. It works on both Mac and PC and only requires the installation of a light desktop client. Get it here.

    Fusion Team’s administrative features support classroom collaboration with permissions, file sharing, versioning, mark-ups and comments - all in one place. Find more information on how to use Fusion Team in an educational setting here.

Browser-based and Chromebooks

Students who are unable to install Autodesk software can use our online, browser-based tools, web apps, and mobile products. These products offer quick and easy access without the need to install software. These are great options for students with Chromebooks or mobile devices.

Web apps

    Newly available to students and educators, the Autodesk AutoCAD web app enables you to access AutoCAD from any computer to view, create, and edit AutoCAD drawings in a simplified but familiar interface. Sign in with your Autodesk Education account to get started.

    FormIt  intuitive 3D sketching tool is ideal for the conceptual design phase of architectural modeling. Go to the free FormIt app to access basic features. Learn more

Mobile apps

    Edit, create, and view CAD drawings in the AutoCAD mobile app on your smartphone or tablet, using the mobile-responsive, easy-to-use interface. Available for Android, iOS, and Windows. Learn more

    Use the Autodesk SketchBook digital app to draw, paint, and sketch anywhere. Get the app

Multi-seat and network licenses

If you are an educator or lab administrator who would typically deploy Autodesk software in a lab or classroom setting and are now looking to provide access to your students remotely, the following options are also available:

Our educational multi-seat stand-alone licenses are ideal for smaller educational institutions that require only a few individuals to access and use Autodesk products. They do not require network connectivity to run and Autodesk products can be installed, registered, and activated on up to 1,250 computers or other devices using a single serial number. This is a possible solution for schools that will equip their students with Windows or Mac devices and wish to pre-install Autodesk software for their use.

Lastly, where classrooms/ labs are open, IT/ lab administrators who manage the deployment of Autodesk software in a lab or classroom environment, continue to have free access to download and install network licenses that can be accessed by many individuals across multiple classrooms. An educational network license authorizes the use of Autodesk products by up to 3,000 concurrent users who are connected to a server network. The products can be installed on as many computers as desired; however, at any one time, a product can only run on the maximum number of computers for which licenses are available.

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services.  Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.