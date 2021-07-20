Infrastructure and innovative construction Ambitious infrastructure investments are needed to bolster economic growth and improve quality of life as our global population grows. Digital design and construction technologies can help design and build more innovative, cost-effective, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure, water systems, and buildings.

Bolstering advanced manufacturing New technologies like generative design, subtractive and additive manufacturing (3D printing), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics are radically changing the manufacturing industry. They are breaking down walls that have long existed between digital design and the physical manufacturing process, allowing for faster, more sustainable, and more cost-effective development and fabrication of innovative products, while also improving supply chain resilience. We support policies that promote manufacturing research and development and provide manufacturing firms of all sizes access to digital and advanced manufacturing technologies and a skilled workforce.

Protecting consumer privacy and fostering emerging technologies Maintaining our customers’ trust in the security and privacy of their data/information is important to Autodesk. The software that helps the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors thrive on emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and data analytics. For example, Autodesk is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve safety on construction sites and to design more energy efficient and sustainable products. We are also committed to protecting the privacy of personal data and to using customer data to deliver insights and value back to them— not as a product to sell to others. We support technology policies that create strong consumer-focused privacy rules, enhance consumer trust, enable innovation, and promote global trade in technology products and services.

Digital Construction and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Throughout the world, major building and infrastructure projects tend to be characterized by delays and cost overruns. With rapid population growth and accelerated urbanization, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that worldwide energy consumption will double by 2050. We believe policies that support more coordinated processes through digital technology use –such as Building information modeling (BIM)–will help governments meet their future needs, effectively use public funds, and support sustainable outcomes for our communities. The digital transformation of the global construction sector is accelerating-thanks to the increased adoption of government BIM policies. Governments around the world are introducing policies and national programs that encourage the use of digital technologies, standards, and digital skills to advance national policy goals. These goals include driving higher levels of construction productivity, greater value for public infrastructure spending, and enabling net zero and climate resiliency ambitions. Autodesk is a proud member of The Global BIM Network which connects international public sector representatives, multi-lateral organizations, and public infrastructure funders to advance the digitalization of the global built environment. Learn more about it here.

Promoting equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusion Autodesk is committed to building a diverse workplace and inclusive environment in our company and in the industries we support. To achieve this, we have established public strategic priorities and set measurable targets to attract a diverse workforce, expand leadership diversity and foster a culture of belonging. We also work to help develop a more diverse workforce across the industries we support, and provide opportunities for workers from underrepresented groups, through education and training programs. We support policies that promote safe, fair, and equitable workplaces free from discrimination, increase opportunity and diversity in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields, and enable the U.S. to attract a diverse pipeline of workers. Learn more about how Autodesk is building a diverse workforce and a culture of belonging.

Supporting the transition to the Future of Work promoting work and prosperity through skills development Workers face an evolving economy and must adapt to new ways of working, including adoption of new technologies that are transforming industries. The private sector needs to increase training efforts, but significant government investment in digital skills training and workforce development is also required given the scale of this challenge. We support policies that help workers take advantage of the new jobs and tasks that technology will create and broadly share the gains of technology across all racial and income groups. We believe that strong government investment in making the workforce future-ready is critical. Governments should prioritize training for industries critical to economic vitality, including construction and manufacturing, supporting public and private investment in quality short-term learning and upskilling, and funding career and technical education. We’re putting people at the center of the future of work transformation by investing in our employees, customers, and communities. We are also committed to helping our customers upskill their workforce and prepare the next generation of employees for the future. Autodesk Education is an expansive program that supports students, teachers, and academic institutions worldwide with free access to Autodesk software and online learning opportunities. We also support a Membership Training Provider Program which is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions.