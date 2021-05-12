Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape: Modeling software to prepare molds, tools, dies, and more for manufacture

What is Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape manufacturing CAD software combines surface, solid, and mesh modeling to help prepare molds, dies, and other complex parts for manufacture. PowerShape now includes Fusion and Fusion Team.

Why use Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape?

Improve your CAM programming

Access specialized modeling tools to speed up CAM programming.

Handle any complex CAD data

Work with any combination of surface, solid, or mesh—even with poor quality data.

Prepare CAD models for manufacture

Automate the production of manufacturable molds, tools, electrodes, and more.

What you can do with Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape

Import, analyze, and repair with PowerShape

Boost CAM programming

Create complex 3D geometry to better control CAM software, with capabilities to:

  • Mix surface, solid, or mesh data seamlessly
  • Import, analyze, and repair third-party designs
  • Fix faults that can complicate downstream processes

Automated electrode production

Work faster with modeling for manufacture

Automate common modeling tasks. Quickly convert product designs into molds, tools, and dies ready for CNC machining with:

  • Core and cavity splitting
  • Electrode design and manufacture
  • Automated rib capping for EDM

Validate 3D designs prior to manufacturing

Access advanced simulation

Use powerful mechanical and thermal simulation tools inside Fusion with PowerShape to verify your 3D designs.

Discover valuable PowerShape resources

PRODUCT COURSES

Self-paced learning

Access free on-demand training videos to learn the fundamentals of Fusion with PowerShape.

PRODUCT LEARNING

Resource hub

Learn about some of the more advanced capabilities provided by Fusion with PowerShape.

CASE STUDIES

Customer stories

See how others are using Fusion with PowerShape and its modeling for manufacture tools.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which operating system does Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape run on?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10 and Windows 11. See system requirements (US Site) for details.

What is Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape used for?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape is CAD modeling software designed to help manufacturers simplify the process of converting product designs into the molds, tools, and dies used to make them. PowerShape is an ideal modeling companion for CAM software, such as PowerMill or FeatureCAM, and helps create geometry to aid CAM programming.

PowerShape can work with native CAD data from mainstream design systems. Intelligent workflows help you import, analyze, repair, and prepare complex parts for CNC machining.

Who uses Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape is commonly used by manufacturers who receive a finished product design and need to convert it into manufacturable parts (often molds, tools, dies, and electrodes) used for mass production.

PowerShape is typically used by manufacturing engineers and CNC machine operators who generate NC machining code that will be used to produce these same parts with CNC machinery.

Is there a free version of Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape?

Contact your local Autodesk sales representative to discuss your business needs and see what time-limited version of Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape may be available for you.

What’s included in your Standard plan?

Reporting
Product usage reporting

  • See an aggregate summary of how many people are using each product and version, and the overall frequency of use.

Administration and security
2-step verification

  • Add another layer of security to user accounts.

Bulk import and assign

  • Upload a .csv file to add and assign a large number of users at once.

Support and adoption services
8x5 live support

  • Contact an Autodesk specialist for help during your local business hours.

Collaboration
Autodesk Drive

  • Securely store, preview, and share design data.

Shared views

  • Quickly and securely share work with stakeholders.

See the full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.

How do I access local training and technical support?

Need help with training, implementation, and other support to get the most out of your software? Hiring the right qualified professional is as simple as an online search.

Visit the Autodesk Partner Finder to locate Autodesk-approved professionals in your region to help you with:

  • Training and implementation
  • Systems integration
  • Software configuration
  • Workflow optimization
  • API development and process automation

Note: Any service contracted with providers is a direct, paid engagement between customers and providers.

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.