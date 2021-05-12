How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape manufacturing CAD software combines surface, solid, and mesh modeling to help prepare molds, dies, and other complex parts for manufacture. PowerShape now includes Fusion and Fusion Team.
Access specialized modeling tools to speed up CAM programming.
Work with any combination of surface, solid, or mesh—even with poor quality data.
Automate the production of manufacturable molds, tools, electrodes, and more.
Create complex 3D geometry to better control CAM software, with capabilities to:
Automate common modeling tasks. Quickly convert product designs into molds, tools, and dies ready for CNC machining with:
Use powerful mechanical and thermal simulation tools inside Fusion with PowerShape to verify your 3D designs.
– David Krajci, Operations Director, 3-Dimensional Services
– Dave Tessin, Tool Room Manager, Steele Rubber Products
– Brian Bendig, President, Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing
– Rob Carter, Group Machining Support Manager, Formaplex
PRODUCT COURSES
Access free on-demand training videos to learn the fundamentals of Fusion with PowerShape.
PRODUCT LEARNING
Learn about some of the more advanced capabilities provided by Fusion with PowerShape.
CASE STUDIES
See how others are using Fusion with PowerShape and its modeling for manufacture tools.
Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10 and Windows 11. See system requirements (US Site) for details.
Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape is CAD modeling software designed to help manufacturers simplify the process of converting product designs into the molds, tools, and dies used to make them. PowerShape is an ideal modeling companion for CAM software, such as PowerMill or FeatureCAM, and helps create geometry to aid CAM programming.
PowerShape can work with native CAD data from mainstream design systems. Intelligent workflows help you import, analyze, repair, and prepare complex parts for CNC machining.
Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape is commonly used by manufacturers who receive a finished product design and need to convert it into manufacturable parts (often molds, tools, dies, and electrodes) used for mass production.
PowerShape is typically used by manufacturing engineers and CNC machine operators who generate NC machining code that will be used to produce these same parts with CNC machinery.
Contact your local Autodesk sales representative to discuss your business needs and see what time-limited version of Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape may be available for you.
Reporting
Product usage reporting
Administration and security
2-step verification
Bulk import and assign
Support and adoption services
8x5 live support
Collaboration
Autodesk Drive
Shared views
See the full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.
Need help with training, implementation, and other support to get the most out of your software? Hiring the right qualified professional is as simple as an online search.
Visit the Autodesk Partner Finder (US Site) to locate Autodesk-approved professionals in your region to help you with:
Note: Any service contracted with providers is a direct, paid engagement between customers and providers.