How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The Autodesk Fusion industry cloud for manufacturing connects capabilities, data, people, and processes across the entire product development lifecycle.
Integrate CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management (PLM, PDM), MES, and more into one experience, enabling advanced automation, AI capabilities, and streamlined workflows.
The Autodesk Fusion industry cloud provides a single source of project data across your organization and supply chain through the Autodesk Data Model. Ensure everyone has access to the same data; eliminating repetitive tasks and processes, accelerating productivity, and providing critical real-time insights about product development and business operations.
Connect workflows and unify data to maximize value across your organization. Gain actionable insights to make better-informed decisions.
Increase productivity by removing guesswork and automating processes throughout your product development process.
Built on a foundation of trust; Fusion industry cloud provides a secure, reliable, resilient, and scalable cloud solution.
CLOUD-BASED CAD, CAM, CAE, & PCB
Streamline your product development and go from design to manufacturing faster with fully integrated cloud-based CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software.
CLOUD-BASED PLM
Enhance workflows and improve collaboration for product development across your organization with cloud-based product lifecycle management.
MANUFACTURING AND FABRICATION INSIGHTS
Reduce wastes and costs, shorten lead times, and minimize shop maintenance with production management and production floor tracking software.
Enable data to flow between Autodesk products, APIs such as Autodesk Platform Services, and third-party software partnerships, including Ansys and Cadence.
Gain the ability to develop value-added applications using open APIs.
Fusion isn’t just another tool; it’s the cornerstone for any business’ digital transformation or product design journey, regardless of experience level.
Learn more about how Autodesk Fusion is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in product development to not just create more efficient or powerful tools; but to reimagine the entire design and manufacturing process.
Explore the limitless possibilities of the Fusion industry cloud, your path to elevated collaboration, innovation, and productivity in manufacturing.
Autodesk's Fusion industry cloud for manufacturing is an end-to-end cloud-based solution for manufacturers and their supply chains. By unifying data, technologies, and workflows across the entire product lifecycle, everyone involved in the product development process is connected, regardless of discipline.
Autodesk Fusion, formerly known as Autodesk Fusion 360, is design, engineering, electronics and manufacturing software, all-in-one. Connect your entire product development process into one cloud-based software with integrated 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB.
Fusion industry cloud drives digital transformation by reimagining product lifecycle workflows. Streamline information access and facilitate seamless data connectivity across the entire organization, regardless of discipline or location.