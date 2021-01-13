Raster Design toolset is included with AutoCAD 2025 

Use raster design tools in a specialized toolset to edit scanned drawings and convert raster images to DWG objects. With the Raster Design toolset, you can:

  • Access tools to enhance image editing and cleanup  

  • Edit REM objects using standard AutoCAD commands 

  • Simplify your workflows with vectorization tools  

Side view from the Raster Design toolset

Raster Design toolset features

Work faster with powerful vectorization tools

Image editing and cleanup

Despeckle, bias, mirror, and touch up your images.

Raster Entity Manipulation (REM)

Use standard AutoCAD commands on raster regions and primitives. Easily edit raster images, lines, arcs, and circles.

Vectorization tools

Create lines and polylines from raster images, and convert raster files into vector drawings.

Image transformation functionality

Show and analyze geo images in Civil 3D civil engineering software and the AutoCAD Map 3D toolset.

Rasterized map

Benefits of the Raster Design toolset

In this study, the Raster Design toolset boosted productivity by up to 48%.* Learn how Raster Design can help you save time when working on an AutoCAD drawing that requires a raster image to convey design intent.

Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialized toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is,” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.