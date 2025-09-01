Autodesk Creator Tools

Now nothing can stop your story

Explore Autodesk solutions for the modern storyteller.

Your vision is hereby greenlit

Whether you're crafting cinematic shorts, building your YouTube empire, or dreaming up the next viral TikTok, Autodesk helps you tell your story your way. Flow Studio is built for creators who want professional results without the complexity - or cost.

Meet Autodesk Flow Studio

Flow Studio is your new creative partner - a cloud-based 3D toolset that transforms real-world footage into stunning, editable CG scenes, powered by Autodesk AI. No suits, no sensors, no massive team required. Just your story brought to life with AI that's fast, accessible, and fully in your control.

AI-powered VFX, built for creators

Stay in control of your creative vision

Autodesk Flow Studio puts you in the director’s chair. Its AI is fully directable and editable - so you’re never locked into a result you didn’t choose. You shape the outcome, every step of the way.

 

Create faster, without the overhead

No suits. No sensors. No expensive hardware. Flow Studio is entirely cloud-based, so you can go from idea to output in record time - whether you're working from a studio or your bedroom.

 

Built for real workflows, backed by trust

Export seamlessly to Maya, Blender, Unreal, and more. Autodesk Flow Studio integrates with the tools you already use and is built on Autodesk’s commitment to ethical AI and creator-first design.

 

“a lot of the time, as an independent artist, you want to make really ambitious projects...Flow Studio is going to be an invaluable tool for these kinds of people where they can go after more of those ambitious ideas”

—Peter France, VFX Artist, Corridor Digital

Start free. Grow with us.

Autodesk Flow Studio scales with your creative journey.

Free

Free

For curious creators exploring AI-powered VFX to elevate their storytelling at no cost.

Lite

Lite

For creators ready to unlock advanced AI features and craft visually compelling content with greater flexibility.

Standard

Standard

For creators and small teams looking for rapid prototyping to prove value fast and scale with confidence.

Pro

Pro

For large teams producing at scale, Pro unlocks all features to support complex, production-ready projects.

Autodesk Indie tools

Pair Flow Studio with Autodesk’s Indie offerings - like Maya Indie and 3ds Max Indie - for a complete, professional-grade pipeline at indie-friendly prices.

  • Affordable access to powerful creative tools
  • Animate lifelike characters, build detailed environments, and create realistic effects
  • Designed for freelancers, solo artists, and small studios

Join the movement

Be part of a growing community of creators shaping the future of storytelling. Whether you're looking for inspiration, feedback, or your next creative collaborator, we’ve got a space for you.

Creator Community Group

Join the official Flow Studio community to connect with fellow creators, share your work, and get real-time tips from your peers.

 

YouTube

Watch behind-the-scenes breakdowns, tutorials, and creator spotlights on our YouTube channel.

Blog

Read our blog for product updates, insights, and stories from the Flow Studio community.

 

Ready to animate your next idea?

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Flow Studio?

Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is an innovative browser-based platform that leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform the creation of visual effects, providing body and facial animation, lighting, and camera tracking data that works with your content creation tool of choice.

What is the difference between live action and AI mocap?

Live action generates motion capture data along with rendered elements (such as lighting, clean plates, alpha masks, and compositing), and takes more resources to process. Since AI mocap generates only the motion capture data and does not render (US Site) your VFX (US Site) shot, it uses fewer processing resources. Live action animates, lights and composes your CG characters into a live-action scene, while AI mocap only generates the motion capture data of the body and hand performance.

What tools does Autodesk Flow Studio integrate with?

Autodesk Flow Studio is integrated with Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine.

How does Autodesk Flow Studio work?

Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) enables you to turn footage into live-action animated films, commercials, music, and more.

  • AI-powered mocap: Replace live actors with 3D characters and seamlessly capture facial, body, and hand movements with Autodesk Flow Studio's AI mocap technology. Get complete motion capture data for your project in USD or FBX formats, with advanced character bone retargeting and export-ready animations.
  • Camera tracking: Gain ultimate flexibility for precise character placement and movement control with the Camera Track Tool. Match movements of a virtual camera to real-life scenes for realistic alignment and motion and detect the planes within your scene using Point Cloud.
  • Individual element export: Export selected project elements enabled during Render Setup. From Clean Plate, to Camera Track, and Alpha Masks, customize and download your desired outputs to see exactly what you need for the creative task at hand.

How do I use Autodesk Flow Studio for free?

With the Flow Studio Free Tier, anyone – regardless of budget or background – can jumpstart their creative journey, test project ideas, and experiment with animation pipelines without the upfront costs. 

  • Upload and animate short clips with your own CG characters 
  • Use automated motion capture, tracking, and clean-up tools powered by AI 
  • Experience a streamlined workflow designed for both newcomers and seasoned professionals 
