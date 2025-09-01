Live action generates motion capture data along with rendered elements (such as lighting, clean plates, alpha masks, and compositing), and takes more resources to process. Since AI mocap generates only the motion capture data and does not render (US Site) your VFX (US Site) shot, it uses fewer processing resources. Live action animates, lights and composes your CG characters into a live-action scene, while AI mocap only generates the motion capture data of the body and hand performance.