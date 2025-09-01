& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Whether you're crafting cinematic shorts, building your YouTube empire, or dreaming up the next viral TikTok, Autodesk helps you tell your story your way. Flow Studio is built for creators who want professional results without the complexity - or cost.
Flow Studio is your new creative partner - a cloud-based 3D toolset that transforms real-world footage into stunning, editable CG scenes, powered by Autodesk AI. No suits, no sensors, no massive team required. Just your story brought to life with AI that's fast, accessible, and fully in your control.
Autodesk Flow Studio puts you in the director’s chair. Its AI is fully directable and editable - so you’re never locked into a result you didn’t choose. You shape the outcome, every step of the way.
No suits. No sensors. No expensive hardware. Flow Studio is entirely cloud-based, so you can go from idea to output in record time - whether you're working from a studio or your bedroom.
Export seamlessly to Maya, Blender, Unreal, and more. Autodesk Flow Studio integrates with the tools you already use and is built on Autodesk’s commitment to ethical AI and creator-first design.
—Peter France, VFX Artist, Corridor Digital
Autodesk Flow Studio scales with your creative journey.
For curious creators exploring AI-powered VFX to elevate their storytelling at no cost.
For creators ready to unlock advanced AI features and craft visually compelling content with greater flexibility.
For creators and small teams looking for rapid prototyping to prove value fast and scale with confidence.
For large teams producing at scale, Pro unlocks all features to support complex, production-ready projects.
Sign up to be the first to hear about the latest Autodesk Flow Studio updates and get your hands on exclusive content.
Pair Flow Studio with Autodesk’s Indie offerings - like Maya Indie and 3ds Max Indie - for a complete, professional-grade pipeline at indie-friendly prices.
Be part of a growing community of creators shaping the future of storytelling. Whether you're looking for inspiration, feedback, or your next creative collaborator, we’ve got a space for you.
Join the official Flow Studio community to connect with fellow creators, share your work, and get real-time tips from your peers.
Watch behind-the-scenes breakdowns, tutorials, and creator spotlights on our YouTube channel.
Read our blog for product updates, insights, and stories from the Flow Studio community.
Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is an innovative browser-based platform that leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform the creation of visual effects, providing body and facial animation, lighting, and camera tracking data that works with your content creation tool of choice.
Live action generates motion capture data along with rendered elements (such as lighting, clean plates, alpha masks, and compositing), and takes more resources to process. Since AI mocap generates only the motion capture data and does not render (US Site) your VFX (US Site) shot, it uses fewer processing resources. Live action animates, lights and composes your CG characters into a live-action scene, while AI mocap only generates the motion capture data of the body and hand performance.
Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) enables you to turn footage into live-action animated films, commercials, music, and more.
With the Flow Studio Free Tier, anyone – regardless of budget or background – can jumpstart their creative journey, test project ideas, and experiment with animation pipelines without the upfront costs.