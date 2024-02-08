How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Changes have been made to how you purchase and renew your products.
If you work with an Autodesk Partner, you will still work with them for quote requests, support, and training. However, now you’ll receive an emailed quote from Autodesk and will pay directly from within your Autodesk account.
This buying process update is an example of our commitment to continuously enhancing your customer experience.
Setting the foundation to create an experience tailored to your needs.
Providing you consistent pricing no matter how you buy.
Allowing you more convenience with enhanced self-serve capabilities in your account.
To prepare for your next purchase or renewal, you may need to set up Autodesk as a supplier with your company for invoice payment. Visit the vendor setup page to find the information you need.
In the new buying process for subscriptions, your partner will configure your quote (which you will receive from Autodesk) and continue to be involved in all phases of the pre-sales and post-sales experience except for the actual payment transaction, which will happen directly between you and Autodesk. This new way of transacting subscription purchases will begin in North America (US, select US territories*, and Canada) on June 10, 2024.
Autodesk is striving to improve your experience by streamlining the transaction process and providing you with more personalized service.
*US territories include Guam, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and US Minor Outlying Islands
We understand that change can sometimes be overwhelming, but we have taken great care to make this transition as smooth as possible. We encourage you to visit the customer help center where you will find detailed information about the new buying process. For additional information, contact your partner or Autodesk sales representative.
The following products are currently excluded from the new buying experience:
Assemble Enterprise, Assemble Office, Assemble P6 Connect Office, Assemble P6 Connect Project, Assemble P6 Connect Region, Assemble Procore Connect Office, Assemble Procore Connect Project, Assemble Procore Connect Region, Assemble Project, Assemble Region, Assemble (Account-Based), Autodesk Construction Operations Bundle (Account-Based), Autodesk Preconstruction Bundle (Account-Based), Autodesk VDC Bundle (Account-Based), Autodesk Within Medical, BC Pro - International, Bid Board Pro - International, BIM 360 Build - Packs, BIM 360 Cost, BIM 360 Enterprise, BuildingConnected BC Pro, BuildingConnected Bid Board Pro, BuildingConnected TradeTapp, CAM Services, CFD - Premium, Construction Cloud - Connect, FlexSim, Maya with Softimage, PlanGrid, PlanGrid - Add-On, PlanGrid - Crane, PlanGrid - Dozer, PlanGrid - Enterprise, PlanGrid - Nailgun, PlanGrid - Services, Post Processor - Premium, PowerInspect Premium, PowerInspect Ultimate, PowerMill Premium, PowerMill Standard, PowerMill Ultimate, PowerShape Premium, PowerShape Standard, PowerShape Ultimate, ProEst Cloud Subscription, ProEst Costbook, Pype Autospecs, Pype Autospecs & SmartPlans, Pype Bundle, Pype Closeout, Pype Closeout & eBinder, Pype eBinder, Pype SmartPlans, Structural Bridge Design, VRED Core, VRED Render Node
Beginning June 10, the new buying experience will be in place for renewals of most Autodesk products. If you need a quote for the renewal, please reach out to your partner or you can renew directly in your Autodesk account.
Under the new process, your renewal and any newly purchased subscriptions will automatically default to auto-renew. However, you can choose to disable this feature in your account if you prefer to receive a new quote with each renewal.
When you purchase or renew a 3-year term, your pricing will remain consistent for the duration of the contract term.