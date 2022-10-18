Civil 3D vs InfraWorks

How to buy
Compare the features of Civil 3D and InfraWorks, and learn about the difference between the two civil engineering design software.
Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more
Bundle
|Monthly
|CA$355
|CA$465
|CA$595
|Annual
|CA$2,805
|CA$3,730
|CA$4,775
|3 year
|CA$8,410 (3 annual payments)
|CA$11,185 (3 annual payments)
|CA$14,325 (3 annual payments)
|
Conceptual design software to model, analyze, and visualize infrastructure design concepts within the context of the built and natural environment.
|
Civil engineering design software with integrated features to improve drafting, design, and construction documentation.
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers, and contractors.
|Alignment and profile design
|Corridor modeling
|Design automation
|Platform edge design
|Special trackwork design
|Project Explorer
|Light rail and tram vehicle tracking
|Materials and quantities
|Roundabout design
|Corridor modeling
|Design automation
|Drainage design
|Intersection design
|Road rehabilitation
|Project Explorer for Civil 3D
|Swept path analysis
|Materials and quantities
|Parking lot layout
|Roundabout design
|Storm & sanitary sewer detailed design
|Corridor modeling
|Design automation
|Pressurized utilities
|Survey
|Terrain modeling
|Grading
|Swept path analysis
|Grading Optimization
|Project Explorer
|Bridge alignment, profile, section modeling
|Parametric bridge modeling
|Spreadsheets for repetitive tasks
|Structural analysis
|Girder calculations for optioneering
|Hybrid grillage / Finite element models
|Publish bridge model to Revit
|Rebar detailing and drawing production
|Storm & sanitary sewer conceptual design
|Roadside grading
|Theme palettes
|Cross-section views
|Component roads
|Roundabout design
|Component-based bridge design
|Design corridor
|Model existing environment
|Import 3D Models
|Revit Model Integration
|Material quantities
|Stormwater analysis
|Alignment & Profile optimization
|Line of sight analysis
|Bridge line girder analysis
|Flood simulation
|Mobility simulation
|Traffic simulation
|Animation (Export to 3dsMax)
|Atmospheric effects
|Storyboarding and animations
|Generate terrain from point clouds
|Generate feature from point clouds
|Scan to Mesh
|Generate point clouds
|Photo processing
|Plan and profile sheet generation
|QTO and earthwork calculations
|Construction documentation
|Connector for ArcGIS
|Collaboration for Civil 3D
|Corridor data shortcut (DREF)
|IFC import and export
|Processor
|
Dual-core Intel® Core™2 or equivalent AMD; CPU must support SSE 4.1
|
Minimum: 2.5–2.9 GHz Recommended: 3+ GHz
|
Minimum: 2.5–2.9 GHz Recommended: 3+ GHz
|Microsoft Windows
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS
|
|
|
|Linux
|
|
|
|Disk space
|
16 GB
|
16+ GB
|
16-30+ GB
|RAM
|
8-16+ GB
|
8-16+ GB
|
8-16+ GB
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX® 10.1 capable 2 GB+ VRAM
|
DirectX 12 compliant 1-4+ GB VRAM
|
DirectX 12 compliant 1-4+ GB VRAM
|Browsers
|
Chrome, Firefox
|
Chrome
|
Chrome