Civil 3D® design software empowers civil engineers to realize tomorrow’s infrastructure, today.

  • Work with a model-based environment for better design decisions and project quality

  • Streamline documentation with a design-driven approach to plans production

  • Harness the power of BIM (Building Information Modeling) for greater design coordination and project collaboration

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How do I download Civil 3D?

Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account or education site. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

How long is the Civil 3D free trial?

Trial versions of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.

How do I extend the Civil 3D free trial?

If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can purchase a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.

How do I troubleshoot Civil 3D download issues?

If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues(US Site).

Where do I download free Civil 3D software for students?

Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you remain eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free Civil 3D software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).

How do I convert my Civil 3D free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the Civil 3D product center. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

Get Civil 3D documentation, tutorials, downloads, and support.