Extend Inventor with integrated capabilities for design and engineering

Why use the collection?

Drive business growth

Expand your business expansion and stability by increasing sales, profitability, and market share.

Create better products more efficiently

Boost product performance and become more agile using automation, data management, and collaboration for a competitive advantage.

Enable innovation

Unlock time with integrated tools that help you develop better-performing products and collaborate with teams seamlessly.

How designers and engineers use the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Inventor overview (video: 2:34 min.)

Inventor Nastran overview (video: 1:24 min.)

Model-based definition overview (1:27 min.)

Accelerate mechanical design with Inventor

Watch this webinar as we explore design tools that deliver powerful, integrated, and intuitive workflows.

