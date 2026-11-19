& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Each Fusion plan fits a different kind of work—from personal projects to complex product development across organizations. Mix plans within your team so everyone gets what they need to get the job done.
Bring personal ideas to life with accessible design and manufacturing tools at no cost.
Includes:
Essential tools to design, engineer, and manufacture.
Everything in Starter, plus:
Professional capabilities built for product development teams.
Everything in Standard, plus:
Optimize, automate, and manage complex product development at scale.
Everything in Professional, plus:
Move up to the new Fusion plans with special launch pricing and secure your price for 2 years.
Launch offer: Save big and get more
Buy Fusion now and lock in advanced capabilities with savings by getting all capabilities of Fusion Professional at launch.
Fusion Professional packs everything in Standard, plus the high-impact tools your business needs to build faster.
1. Buy Fusion today
Purchase a 1-year subscription to Autodesk Fusion.
2. Receive Fusion Professional capabilities
On January 28, 2027, gain access to all capabilities of Fusion Professional.
3. Keep price lock for 2-years
Price locked for 2 years. Save per user, every year for 2 years.
Subscribe to Fusion for Manufacturing and lock in advanced capabilities with savings and get access to all capabilities of Fusion Enterprise at launch.
Your discounted subscription launch price is locked for 2 years.
Subscribe to Fusion for Design and lock in advanced capabilities with savings and get access to all capabilities of Fusion Enterprise at launch.
Your discounted subscription launch price is locked for 2 years.
You will now receive advanced design and data management built into Fusion, with no separate extension needed.
Have questions about your current subscription and what this means for you? Learn more here (US Site).
You will now receive our complete Fusion platform, including advanced simulation, manufacturing, data management, and PLM, plus our highest AI token allocation. No separate extension is needed.
Have questions about your current subscription and what this means for you? Learn more here (US Site).
You will now receive our complete Fusion platform, including advanced simulation, manufacturing, data management, and PLM, plus our highest AI token allocation. No separate extension is needed.
Have questions about your current subscription and what this means for you? Learn more here (US Site).
You will now receive advanced design and data management built into Fusion, with no separate extension needed.
Have questions about your current subscription and what this means for you? Learn more here (US Site).
Fusion Starter is the free entry point into the Autodesk Fusion platform. When you want more from the platform, you can move up to another plan at any time. No changes to any existing functionality.
Have questions about your current subscription and what this means for you? Learn more here (US Site).
Tell us about your team and design goals and we’ll help best guide your transition to Fusion’s new plans.
The new structure includes Fusion Starter, Fusion Standard, Fusion Professional, and Fusion Enterprise. Starter is the free entry point (formerly known as Fusion for Personal Use), while Standard, Professional, and Enterprise progressively provide more advanced commercial capabilities.
Fusion capabilities are currently distributed across base Fusion, separate extensions, Fusion for Design, Fusion for Manufacturing, and other entitled products. The new structure consolidates capabilities into fewer subscription levels.
Existing subscribers are planned to transition to a subscription tier intended to maintain or expand the capabilities they currently use. Specific entitlements depend on your current subscription, extensions, and migration path.
Certain pricing protections are contingent upon maintaining an active subscription. Should your subscription lapse, you will need to purchase a new subscription.
Prices will vary by country, currency, taxes, reseller, contract, and purchasing channel. Please see your local Fusion plans and pricing page or reach out to your local sales representative or reseller for more information. See pricing details (US Site).
Fusion Starter maintains the same capabilities as Fusion for Personal Use and is a free offering for hobbyists and non-commercial use.
Yes, as long as your auto-renew is turned on and your payment information is up to date in your Autodesk Account, automatic renewals will remain intact.
All new or existing customers who purchase or renew their annual term contract of Autodesk Fusion before January 28, 2027 will gain access to capabilities in Fusion Professional at launch while locking in the price of $680 USD SRP** per year for two years. The two-year price lock begins on the qualifying purchase or renewal date, so customers who qualify in 2026 will have their price locked until their corresponding renewal in 2028, while those who qualify in January 2027 will have their price locked until their corresponding renewal in January 2029. This offer ends on January 27, 2027.
The above offers are available in all countries where Autodesk Fusion is offered and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. The offer period is as noted above unless otherwise modified or extended by Autodesk. Autodesk reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify this offer at any time without notice.
All new or existing customers who purchase or renew their annual term contract of Autodesk Fusion for Design or Fusion for Manufacturing before January 28, 2027, will gain access to capabilities in Fusion Enterprise at launch while locking in the subscription price of $2,040 USD SRP** per year for two years. The two-year subscription price lock begins on the qualifying purchase or renewal date, so customers who qualify in 2026 will have their price locked until their corresponding renewal in 2028, while those who qualify in January 2027 will have their price locked until their corresponding renewal in January 2029. This offer ends on January 27, 2027.
The above offer is available in all countries where Autodesk Fusion for Design or Fusion for Manufacturing is offered and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. The offer period is as noted above unless otherwise modified or extended by Autodesk. Autodesk reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify this offer at any time without notice.
*Fusion offerings other than Autodesk Fusion, including but not limited to Fusion – Early Adopter, Fusion – Legacy, Fusion Extensions, Fusion for Product Design, Fusion for Manufacturing, and any version of Fusion packaged with another Autodesk product (for example, Fusion with Moldflow), are not eligible for this offer.
** Autodesk's suggested retail price (SRP) is used for estimation purposes only. The SRP does not include taxes or currency adjustments. Actual retail price is subject to currency fluctuation. Contact your Autodesk representative or reseller for exact pricing in your region.
*** Fusion offerings other than Autodesk Fusion for Design or Fusion for Manufacturing, including but not limited to Fusion – Early Adopter, Fusion – Legacy, Fusion Extensions, and any version of Fusion packaged with another Autodesk product (for example, Fusion with Moldflow), are not eligible for this offer.