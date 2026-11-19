All new or existing customers who purchase or renew their annual term contract of Autodesk Fusion before January 28, 2027 will gain access to capabilities in Fusion Professional at launch while locking in the price of $680 USD SRP** per year for two years. The two-year price lock begins on the qualifying purchase or renewal date, so customers who qualify in 2026 will have their price locked until their corresponding renewal in 2028, while those who qualify in January 2027 will have their price locked until their corresponding renewal in January 2029. This offer ends on January 27, 2027.

The above offers are available in all countries where Autodesk Fusion is offered and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. The offer period is as noted above unless otherwise modified or extended by Autodesk. Autodesk reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify this offer at any time without notice.

All new or existing customers who purchase or renew their annual term contract of Autodesk Fusion for Design or Fusion for Manufacturing before January 28, 2027, will gain access to capabilities in Fusion Enterprise at launch while locking in the subscription price of $2,040 USD SRP** per year for two years. The two-year subscription price lock begins on the qualifying purchase or renewal date, so customers who qualify in 2026 will have their price locked until their corresponding renewal in 2028, while those who qualify in January 2027 will have their price locked until their corresponding renewal in January 2029. This offer ends on January 27, 2027.

The above offer is available in all countries where Autodesk Fusion for Design or Fusion for Manufacturing is offered and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. The offer period is as noted above unless otherwise modified or extended by Autodesk. Autodesk reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify this offer at any time without notice.

*Fusion offerings other than Autodesk Fusion, including but not limited to Fusion – Early Adopter, Fusion – Legacy, Fusion Extensions, Fusion for Product Design, Fusion for Manufacturing, and any version of Fusion packaged with another Autodesk product (for example, Fusion with Moldflow), are not eligible for this offer.

** Autodesk's suggested retail price (SRP) is used for estimation purposes only. The SRP does not include taxes or currency adjustments. Actual retail price is subject to currency fluctuation. Contact your Autodesk representative or reseller for exact pricing in your region.

*** Fusion offerings other than Autodesk Fusion for Design or Fusion for Manufacturing, including but not limited to Fusion – Early Adopter, Fusion – Legacy, Fusion Extensions, and any version of Fusion packaged with another Autodesk product (for example, Fusion with Moldflow), are not eligible for this offer.