Combat aging water distribution infrastructure

Accurately model your water distribution network to reduce non-revenue water, manage asset health, and implement sustainable improvement plans.

Davidson water ebook

How to utilize hydraulic models for leak detection and risk analysis

Davidson Water has seen an impressive 36% decrease in leaks over 10 years in their water network. How did it achieve this? By creating a PVC pipe replacement strategy using our innovative hydraulic modeling software for better water management.

 

Reduce and eliminate non-revenue water

Understanding water loss and leakage

If you spend hours developing annual water loss reports to track the money you spend on non-revenue water, you may be eager to find a leakage strategy to reduce these losses throughout your water network, for both transmission and distribution.

 

A thorough approach to reducing non-revenue water

In regions with aging and decaying infrastructure, water utilities around the world have been dealing with reducing non-revenue water for decades.

 

4 features that set InfoWater Pro apart

As we make our way through the plan, design, build, operate, and maintain phases of our water infrastructure assets, how can InfoWater Pro help us in the water distribution modeling process?

 

Can your water distribution network handle the pressure?

Understand the fire flow modeling capabilities of InfoWater Pro

On-demand webinar

Join Technical Marketing Manager, Youssef Al Fahham, and Product Manager, Nathan Gerdts, as they discuss InfoWater Pro’s comprehensive fire flow capabilities, from providing a workflow overview to highlighting key advancements such as cloud computing and critical asset performance reporting.

Analyze asset health

Asset management integration

Distribution modeling

 

Water distribution modeling and asset management

InfoWorks WS Pro 2025 and InfoWater Pro 2025 now provides users with the ability to share simulated operating conditions for pipes within Info360 Asset.

 

cause of failure

Cause of failure analysis

InfoWorks WS Pro Critical Link Analysis

InfoWorks WS Pro Critical Link Analysis (US Site) is a feature where each pipe in a water network is individually simulated to calculate the impact of its failure, including the number of affected customers and the duration of water outages.

 

critical pipe assessment

Criticality assessment manager

How to Find Your Most Critical Pipes Within InfoWater Pro

Most utilities need to understand critical fire flows throughout their system, but how can you determine what your most critical pipe reaches are in order to maintain those critical requirements?

 

Davidson Water

“Creating an accurate transient model allows us to understand the dynamics of the entire system. It can also help you perform ‘what if’ scenarios without actually going into the field to try things with experimentation.”

– Hazen and Sawyer Senior Associate Crystal Broadbent

inspection value

Maximize the value of inspections to improve critical assets

Understand the state of your existing water infrastructure, model your network accurately, and make informed capital planning decisions that can be directly tied to economic benefits. It's all possible with Autodesk water solutions – explore how.

Address your aging infrastructure

