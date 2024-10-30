How to buy
Davidson Water has seen an impressive 36% decrease in leaks over 10 years in their water network. How did it achieve this? By creating a PVC pipe replacement strategy using our innovative hydraulic modeling software for better water management.
If you spend hours developing annual water loss reports to track the money you spend on non-revenue water, you may be eager to find a leakage strategy to reduce these losses throughout your water network, for both transmission and distribution.
In regions with aging and decaying infrastructure, water utilities around the world have been dealing with reducing non-revenue water for decades.
As we make our way through the plan, design, build, operate, and maintain phases of our water infrastructure assets, how can InfoWater Pro help us in the water distribution modeling process?
Join Technical Marketing Manager, Youssef Al Fahham, and Product Manager, Nathan Gerdts, as they discuss InfoWater Pro’s comprehensive fire flow capabilities, from providing a workflow overview to highlighting key advancements such as cloud computing and critical asset performance reporting.
InfoWorks WS Pro 2025 and InfoWater Pro 2025 now provides users with the ability to share simulated operating conditions for pipes within Info360 Asset.
InfoWorks WS Pro Critical Link Analysis (US Site) is a feature where each pipe in a water network is individually simulated to calculate the impact of its failure, including the number of affected customers and the duration of water outages.
Most utilities need to understand critical fire flows throughout their system, but how can you determine what your most critical pipe reaches are in order to maintain those critical requirements?
– Hazen and Sawyer Senior Associate Crystal Broadbent
Understand the state of your existing water infrastructure, model your network accurately, and make informed capital planning decisions that can be directly tied to economic benefits. It's all possible with Autodesk water solutions – explore how.