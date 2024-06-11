.
Youssef Al Fahham
Technical Marketing Manager
Youssef is a water enthusiast, with years of hydraulic and transient modeling experience supporting some of America’s largest public and private water utilities. Youssef covers all technical marketing initiatives for the water portfolio at Autodesk.
Nathan Gerdts
Product Manager
Nathan is the Product Manager for water distribution solutions at Autodesk, helping guide the vision and delivery of hydraulic modeling software for water utilities. Nathan has worked in the water modeling industry for over eight years.