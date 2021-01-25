BIM

DESIGN A BETTER TOMORROW WITH BIM

BIM for architecture

Make better design decisions, improve building performance and collaborate more effectively throughout the project lifecycle.

Explore BIM software

What is BIM for architects?

Building Information Modelling technology supports architects throughout the design process. Gain more insights earlier in the process to meet your clients’ requirements and deliver projects with improved quality and efficiency.

Play video (3.00 min.)

What are the benefits of BIM for architects?

Make better design decisions earlier in the process with insights into what your design will represent through visualisation, co-ordination, collaboration and analysis tools.

Image courtesy of BNIM

How do architects use BIM?

Architects use Building Information Modelling (BIM) throughout the design process to help improve quality and accelerate design processes with integrated workflows for concept design, modelling, multi-discipline co-ordination and construction documentation.

Read more (US site)

What is BIM architecture software?

See all products in AEC Collection

Compare
Learn more

See how others are using BIM

  • BIAD and FOSTER + Partners customer story

    BIAD AND FOSTER + PARTNERS

    A more cost-effective and sustainable design

    Deliver a stunning design while lowering costs with BIM.

    Learn more (US site)

    Image courtesy of BIAD and Foster + Partners

  • Taillandier Archetectes Associés customer story

    TAILLANDIER ARCHETECTS

    Empowering project stakeholders with BIM

    BIM provides global consistency and effectiveness for small-scale projects that leads to more interesting design opportunities.

    Learn more (US site)

    Image courtesy of Taillandier Archetectes Associés

  • DIALOGUE and Stantec customer story

    DIALOGUE

    Embracing the cloud to meet $1.4b project schedule

    BIM helps make North America’s second-largest cancer treatment centre a reality.

    Learn more (US site)

    Image courtesy of DIALOGUE and Stantec Architecture