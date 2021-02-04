Success using the cloud for the Calgary Central Library project in 2015 gave Kalaf the confidence that the cloud, including BIM 360 Design (previously Collaboration for Revit), was the answer for the CCC project as well, which at its peak had users communicating between North America and Europe. He says it was "the only way to do the job and meet the deadlines from a technology perspective."

Kalaf knew he had to maximize the use of this technology to meet the project's stringent timeline. "We had to take BIM to the next level," Kalaf says. That meant giving contractors access to the cloud, something he admits the industry in Canada was not yet familiar or comfortable with.

But the move would allow real-time coordination between design intent and the construction model, which would ultimately help eliminate major issues on site. Convincing his team of the time saving advantages and calming risk concerns, Kalaf got the green light to move forward with BIM 360 Design on the project.