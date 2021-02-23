How to buy
The evolving features and multidiscipline toolsets in Revit can help all architecture, engineering, and construction professionals do their best work as individuals and in teams.
Place walls, doors, and windows in an open, graphical, and parameter-rich system for design and form-making.
Revit imports, exports, and links with commonly used BIM and CAD file formats, including IFC, 3DM, SKP, OBJ, and STEP.
Extend Revit functionality with Dynamo, API access, developer solutions, and BIM content on the Autodesk App Store.
Start Twinmotion directly from Revit. Sync design data and immerse yourself in the intuitive creator environment to bring your design to life as photorealistic stills, scenes, and animations.
Create project sheets and add your drawings and schedules to them. Customize title blocks and manage revisions.
Save, sync, review, and update work to a centrally shared model in the Revit project collaboration environment.
Communicate design intent effectively with tools for tagging, dimensioning, and illustrating in 2D and 3D.
Design and document projects across industries with Revit’s multidisciplinary tools, reducing rework time and promoting collaboration.
Track changes and revisions made to your building model after sheets have been issued.
Use tables to better capture, filter, sort, display, and share project data.
Control visibility by hiding, revealing, and highlighting building elements. Use overrides to customize appearance.
Define project phases (including demolition and renovation) and apply phase filters to views and schedules to show the project during various stages of work.
Conceptual design tools
Articulate form in the Revit massing environment with free-form tools for profiling and massing. Refine geometry parametrically in the project environment.
Analysis with Insight
Use advanced simulation engines and building performance data integrated in Revit to assess daylighting, whole building energy, heating and cooling loads, and more.
Embodied carbon
Understand the carbon impact of your projects from concept design using the Revit add-on for Insight. Bring your Revit Energy Analytical Model into Insight to assess building performance trade-offs. Run carbon reduction scenarios and make informed design decisions to support low carbon approaches to design.
Architectural modeling
Add architectural elements to the building model, including walls, doors, and windows, or define custom components and families to meet any modeling need and level of detail.
Point cloud tools
Use scanning tools to capture existing and as-built conditions and import into Revit as point clouds.
Visual styles
Explore, validate, and communicate design decisions visually. Revit renders with high quality and precision through the Autodesk Raytracer rendering engine.
Multistory stairs
Quickly create and modify multistory buildings by connecting stairs to the levels in your project.
NEW
Site design
Create toposolids and site elements with new modeling capabilities in Revit. Use snap to 3D points for underlay geometry, including linked DWG files, to ensure precise alignment.
NEW
Analytically driven modeling
Use accurate and versatile structural analysis tools to assess and adapt design intent as your model develops. Automate analytical representation, run multiple analyses from a single intelligent model, schedule data for documentation, and assure quality control of structural design. New in Revit 2023.
Reinforcement detailing
Create 3D reinforcement designs for cast-in-place and precast concrete structures. Produce reinforcement shop drawing documentation with rebar schedules.
Structural steel modeling
Model connections with a higher level of detail using a variety of parametric steel connections in Revit or by creating your own custom steel connections.
Bidirectional linking with analysis
Integrate analysis results into the BIM process and work in an iterative design workflow.
Dynamo for structural engineering
Computational design gives structural engineers, designers, and detailers tools to build structures with minimal energy and make their own design tools.
Linking with steel fabrication
Interoperability between Revit and Advance Steel helps provide a seamless BIM workflow from steel design to fabrication.
NEW
Electrical preliminary load analysis
Electrical engineers and designers working in Revit can now use an architect’s PDF, DWG, or Revit geometry to perform preliminary load calculations earlier in the design process—before modeling electrical equipment.
MEP Systems Analysis
Systems Analysis optimizes your HVAC systems design and modeling, letting you make data-driven design decisions.
HVAC design and documentation
Design complex duct and pipe systems to express intent, and model duct and pipe systems with mechanical design content.
Electrical design and documentation
Design, model, and document electrical systems. Keep track of electrical loads throughout the distribution system.
Plumbing design and documentation
Create sanitary plumbing systems with sloped piping and layout piping systems to design and document intent.
MEP fabrication detailing
Create fabrication-ready models in Revit. You can model and coordinate MEP LOD 400 components.
Insight integration
Insight lets you optimize building performance with centralized access to performance data and advanced analysis engines.
Fabrication service conversion
Use the Design to Fabrication tool to convert design-level model elements to construction level-of-detail elements.
Fabrication documentation
Document model layout more effectively. Document, schedule, and tag fabrication elements.
Construction modeling
Derive construction insight from design models. Split and manipulate wall layers and concrete pours and prepare shop drawings for fabrication.
NEW
Informed Design for Revit
Customize and add accurate, manufacturable building product templates into your designs for immediate validation and faster design cycles. Reuse the same pre-validated products throughout your design project (or several projects) to save time and increase capacity for your team.
Navisworks interoperability
Open a Navisworks coordination model directly in Revit to coordinate your design with the work of teams that use different software.
Import/export 2D sheets
Bring AutoCAD files in or out of Revit, and prepare sheet sets for export to fabricators, subcontractors, or other project stakeholders in the format they need.
Constructability details
Augment design-intent models with the detail necessary to meet the requirements of construction teams.
Issue tracking
Track your constructability issues across design with the Revit Issues Add-in as your team makes changes.
Mobile app
Sync your data to the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app to ensure that members of your team can complete tasks from anywhere on the jobsite, with access to project data even when offline.
Revit API
Tap into the core functionality of Autodesk Revit, enabling you to automate tasks, extend features, and create custom workflows to streamline your building design and modeling processes.