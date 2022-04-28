How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Manage civil engineering, building design, and multidiscipline data with project-based workflows in one system
Efficiently set up projects using configurable templates for files, issues, forms, and roles
Review designs online and centrally manage teams, projects, and data permissions
See how changes across disciplines affect planned work by viewing any model combination in 2D or 3D
View dates and contents of shared design packages, managing data exchange on multidiscipline projects
Identify and assign issues for resolution. Use the issues add-ins to resolve issues directly in Revit or Navisworks
Explore design options by running clash analysis on shared models in folders separate from live work
Track common issues and use the power of your project data to improve planning and predictability
Store and manage all project data in one location to improve efficiency during handover
Tandem for AEC entitlement
Extend your services with the ability to build, deliver, and maintain digital twins for your clients.
ENHANCED
Multidiscipline design collaboration
Holistically manage civil engineering, building design, and multidiscipline teams and data using project-based workflows in a centralized source of truth. Share details across projects with internal and external teams using bridge technology. View package status across project roles, improving connectivity, communication, and transparency. (video: 2:42 min.)
Project templates
Streamline project setup by configuring settings in a project template for files, issues, forms, and roles. Replicate project setup from previous projects with fewer steps, saving time and providing better consistency.
Democratized access to design data
Easily review designs in a web browser. Administer teams, projects, and accounts in one place. Using robust access permissions, you can secure access to relevant data with automated control to keep teams focused.
Advanced change analytics
Understand how changes across disciplines affect planned work by viewing and comparing any combination of models in 2D or 3D, even previous versions. Establish watch groups to track and scope changes and get automated notifications. Set approval workflows for change audits.
Project activity tracking
Design leads can use the timeline view to easily see dates and contents of shared design packages and data. You can also create and consume packages on multidiscipline projects using one interface.
Connected issues
Easily identify and assign issues on a design for fast resolution. Use the add-ins to resolve issues assigned to you from the cloud directly in Revit, or Navisworks for closed loop workflows.
ENHANCED
Automated clash detection
Enhance design quality and simplify coordination to reference models in the cloud using automated clash analysis.
Valuable project insights
Track common issues throughout the design co-creation process. Use the power of your own project data to improve planning and predictability.
Single source of truth
Store and manage all project data, whether generated in Revit, Civil 3D, or AutoCAD Plant 3D, in one location to improve efficiency during handover.
Revit Cloud Worksharing
Move worksharing to the cloud for faster, smoother Revit co-authoring. Use BIM data to improve downstream constructability.