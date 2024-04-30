Tandem for AEC is offered as an entitlement with subscriptions for BIM Collaborate Pro, you will have access to Tandem for AEC as part of your subscription to BIM Collaborate Pro. Tandem for AEC includes an unlimited number of Facilities, Tagged Assets, and Streams, with a limit on viewing up to 14 days of Times Series History. The number of Tandem for AEC users is package-dependent based on the number of BIM Collaborate Pro subscriptions. For EBA customers, it is a standalone offering you can request to be made available under your Token Flex agreement.