What is architectural design?

Architectural design is a discipline that blends technical and creative design to create buildings or structures that are not only safe and durable, but attractive and useful. Architects typically create architectural designs by understanding the space, what it is to be used for, and creating a functional structure for the space. Architectural design encompasses many phases of the design process from schematic design and design development to construction of the structure. Autodesk provides the technology to help with all aspects of the design and collaboration process.

Types of architectural design software

  2D architectural design software

    2D architectural design software

    Create, edit, and annotate 2D architectural drawings (floor plans, landscaping layouts, etc.) more quickly and with greater precision.

  3D architectural design software

    3D architectural design software

    Visualize your architectural design in 3D and create realistic models with materials, textures, and automated tools.  

  Rendering software

    Rendering software

    Generate immersive photorealistic renderings to experience how architectural designs will perform in context for project reviews.

  BIM software

    BIM software

    Use an intelligent 3D model-based design process to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings.

Design software for architects

Explore related architecture topics

Learn more about communicating design intent and improving design quality using Autodesk architecture software.

  Architecture software

    Architecture software

    Autodesk architecture software solutions support the rapid innovation needed to meet today’s design challenges.

  Architectural rendering

    Architectural rendering

    Help clients visualize your designs with realistic renders.

  Architectural drawing

    Architectural drawing

    Bring your design ideas to life with technical drawing technology.

Architectural design apps

Discover architecture software apps that keep you connected wherever you are, while helping bring your architectural designs to life on your mobile device.

  AutoCAD mobile app

    AutoCAD mobile app

    Extend AutoCAD software beyond the desktop. Easily view, create, edit, and share DWG™ files on your iOS or Android device.

  A360 mobile app

    A360 mobile app

    Share, view, and comment on 2D and 3D DWG™, DWF, Navisworks, and Revit software files.

  BIM 360

    BIM 360

    A unified app for the next-generation BIM 360 platform with the ability to access all architecture project documents and execute construction workflows.

  FormIt

    FormIt

    Conceptualize, analyze, and share early building design concepts digitally, anywhere ideas strike.

Benefits of the AutoCAD Architecture toolset

Benefits of the AutoCAD Architecture toolset

The Architecture toolset brings dramatically increased productivity and significant time savings to common AutoCAD architecture design tasks.

See how customers are using architectural design software

  WISE LABO

    WISE LABO 

    Moxy hotel blends fun and interior design with AutoCAD LT

    Discover how Tokyo-based Wise Labo blends fun, inspiration, and AutoCAD LT for the design of the Moxy Hotel in Osaka.

  CANO Y ESCARIO

    CANO Y ESCARIO 

    Redeﬁning housing with Cano y Escario Arquitectura

    Using BIM method and Autodesk solutions, the Cano y Escario practice has been a key agent in this redefinition of residential architecture.

  BOOGERTMAN + PARTNERS

    BOOGERTMAN + PARTNERS 

    How to build one of the biggest malls in Africa

    Working in a fully integrated BIM environment using Revit, Navisworks & BIM 360 Glue B + P rose to the challenge of delivering the 2nd biggest mall in SA.

Architectural design software resources

FAQs on architectural design software

Used worldwide by both commercial and residential architects, CAD has replaced manual drafting. It helps users create designs in either 2D or 3D so they can visualize the construction. CAD enables the development, modification, and optimization of the architectural design process.

Many architects use AutoCAD as a 2D drawing tool for creating floor plans, elevations, and sections. The architectural design software speeds up the drawing process (US site) with pre-built objects like walls, doors, and windows that behave like real-world objects.

Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more (US site).

Autodesk provides a variety of software and solutions for architects, including AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Revit, and more.

Autodesk Revit is a professional BIM (Building Information Management) software (US site) that provides powerful tools for professionals, allowing them to visualize and coordinate every aspect of an architectural project (US site) in a very accurate way. In SketchUp, a 3D shape is just a 3D shape, but in Revit, every form represents a real-world object.

Architects design buildings using software focused more on exteriors, while interior designers (US site) focus on the inside spaces of buildings, and include furniture, fixtures, and other accessories to create a desired look and function.