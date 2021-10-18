Construction Sequencing Software
Learn how the Autodesk Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Collection helps make construction sequencing more efficient for streamlined project phasing.
Construction sequencing helps streamline the entire construction process by considering resources, spatial constraints, and an organized sequence of engineering, design, and operations activities before a project begins. The construction sequence model can identify potential conflicts up-front and precisely calculate how to complete a construction project on-time and within budget.
Use animated schedule simulations to improve accuracy and predictability of construction sequencing. Use 3D coordination and 4D simulations to visualize important construction activities—including equipment routing, material storage, and site constraints.
Construction logistics, planning, and sequencing are critical components in streamlining the construction process and achieving cost-saving efficiencies. See how pioneers in civil infrastructure optimized their project plans on complex road, bridge, and tunnel projects using construction sequencing software in the AEC Collection.
Image courtesy of WSP
Construction sequencing has never been more dynamic with the AEC Collection from Autodesk. Use powerful BIM tools to connect concepting, design, analysis, and optimization. Seamlessly coordinate teams, reduce risks, ensure constructability, and more.
The AEC Collection is essential in all stages of construction sequencing.
Good decisions are required at every stage of a construction project. The AEC Collection makes it possible to model and analyze every project stage before it starts for effective decision-making.
A common data environment allows all your teams to work more efficiently across locations and disciplines, minimizing disruptions and streamlining collaboration throughout the project.
Graphic visualizations expose important details to help foresee risks and allow for opportunities to study potential solutions to reduce those risks.
Rely on the AEC Collection’s project sequencing software to help reduce project cycle time and eliminate construction bottlenecks.
One collection does it all. Design workflows, automate documentation and tasks, control outcomes, and so much more.
Coordinate resources, identify constraints, and organize all construction sequences with the AEC Collection.
Civil engineers, architects, structural engineers, and MEP engineers appreciate the utility of the AEC Collection. It streamlines the construction sequencing process, automates documentation, drives efficiency into workflow, and improves outcomes.
The AEC Collection’s project sequencing software helps reduce project cycle time and eliminate construction bottlenecks. Data accessibility streamlines communications between teams and stakeholders. Plus, modeling allows issues to be identified and resolved before construction starts.
Multiple software solutions in the AEC Collection easily handle pre-visualization, layout, modeling, animation, and rendering tasks that are important in construction sequencing simulations. Animate Revit model objects against your project timeline with Navisworks; create construction site layouts, traffic simulations, and visualizations using InfraWorks and Civil 3D; and communicate with high-end visualizations with 3ds Max.
The AEC Collection supports all major construction scheduling methods. The software provided streamlines the critical path method, making it easy to model and analyze each project stage before it begins. The software also fully supports resource-oriented scheduling by providing a clear view of all project components, making it easier to apply available resources. In addition, the software also allows you to create and update visual project schedules throughout the entire project, providing all stakeholders a clear view.