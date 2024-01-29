How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Software management is the practice of managing the lifecycle of software assets within an organization.
Smart software asset management practices can help your business manage complex licenses and prevent noncompliance. It can also help save you money by identifying over or under-deployment of licenses.
Software management isn't just about avoiding noncompliance. It helps protect your work, ensure productivity, and is smart business.
Match software assets to your needs and eliminate or reallocate underused products.
Reduce the risk of infected computers due to malware by preventing downloads from unauthorized sites.
Avoid these common mistakes around installation and deployment of Autodesk software:
Put policies and procedures in place for responsible software management. Examples include a process for centralized software purchasing and a corporate policy statement on software use.
Take an inventory of your software assets and compare it to what is allowed under your entitlements to determine what is compliant or not compliant. This can also help identify outdated or unnecessary software.
Schedule internal audits on a regular basis to ensure your business remains compliant as it changes or grows.
The Software Alliance (BSA) has compiled best practices and industry standards for software asset management.