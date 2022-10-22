Fusion vs Inventor

How to buy
Compare Fusion and Inventor and learn about the differences between the two 3D modeling software.
Includes Inventor, AutoCAD, and Fusion
|Monthly
|$60
|$200
|$260
|Annual
|$475
|$1,605
|$2,095
|3 year
|$1,425
|$4,815
|$6,285
|
Fusion is an integrated industrial and mechanical design platform. Concept and prototype in collaboration with manufacturing.
|
Inventor 3D CAD software provides professional-grade mechanical design, documentation, and product simulation tools.
|
Professional-grade tools for 2D and 3D modeling, collaboration, advanced simulation, CAM, and digital factory design.
|Detailed concept renderings
|3D graphics rotation/panning
|Advanced geometric views
|Edit scans with raster and vector tools
|Shape generator
|Sketching
|Assembly modeling
|Mechanical concept and layout design
|Parametric modeling
|Tube and pipe design
|Direct modeling
|Freeform modeling
|Component generators and calculators
|Mesh modeling
|Surface modeling
|Automated modeling
|2D manufacturing drawings
|Compatible for 3D printing
|Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards
|Print batches of drawings
|Exploded views
|Tracked changes within drawings
|Content center
|Print batches of multiple product drawings
|Detect and comply with CAD standards
|Xref compare
|Smart annotation tools
|Import, export models
|Shared view collaboration
|User management
|Global share
|Commenting + redlining
|Unlimited access
|Public/private design sharing
|Team participant
|Import, export blocks
|Import, export drawings
|Import and convert PDFs
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|Access, view, or edit remotely
|Publish, share, and collaborate online
|Works with popular cloud services
|Web app
|Mobile app
|Annotate dwg files in airplane mode
|Cloud simulation
|Exploded views and animations
|Simplify
|Compare results
|Static stress
|Modal frequency
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
|Thermal & thermal stress
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
|Buckling
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
|Non-linear Stress
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
|Dynamic Event Simulation
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
|Quasi-static Event Simulation
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
|Shape optimization
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
|Injection Molding Simulation
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|Electronics Cooling Simulation
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|Manufacturing methods & constraints
|Machine learning & AI
|Create custom C++ scripts/add-ins
|Costing
|Design configurations
|Visual Basic applications
|Create custom keystroke commands
|Use 3rd party add-ins from the Autodesk App Store
|Create custom python scripts/add-ins
|Design parts, assemblies, products
|Automate part updates
|Assign parametric constraints for parts
|Intelligent tool palletes
|Import external CAD geometry
|Object materials and mass properties
|Automate bills of materials creation
|700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts
|Schematic capture
|PCB layout
|PCB manufacturing (CAM)
|Design for manufacturability/DRC
|MCAD-ECAD unification
|Component library management
|SPICE simulation
|PCB design integration
|Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams
|Use consistent project standards
|Organize in a project-based structure
|Wiring diagram error checking
|65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|Setup probing
|Turning
|Mill-turning
|Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter
|Free Post Processor Library
|2.5 & 3-axis milling
|3+2 milling (5-axis positional)
|4-axis milling
|5-axis simultaneous milling
|Fused filament fabrication
|Associative programming
|Metal additive manufacturing
|Integrate coordinated BIM models
|Model-based definition
|BIM interoperability
|Assign objects to layers with colors
|TrustedDWG™ file validation
|Administrative tools
|User management
|File export
|Version control
|AnyCAD
|Work with non-native data
|Create reusable block libraries
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|Fusion Manufacturing Extension
|Fusion Manage Extension
|Fusion Design Extension
|Fusion Simulation Extension
|Fusion Signal Integrity Extension
|Customize menu, ribbon interfaces
|Content sensitive ribbons
|Cohesive user experience
|Block library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Import, edit, and create CAD blocks
|Quick access recent or favorite blocks
|Automate updates and notifications
|Includes service packs, updates
|Certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials, and training center
|Customize installs for your company
|Access to releases from prior years
|Processor
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|Microsoft Windows
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS
|
Big Sur v11, Windows 10 on Mac
|
Big Sur v11
|
|Linux
|
|
|
|Disk space
|
30 GB
|
30 GB
|
30 GB
|RAM
|
8-32 GB
|
8-32 GB
|
8-32 GB
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|Browsers
|
Chrome
|
Chrome
|
Chrome
|Generative Design
|
(requires Simulation Extension)
|
|
(requires Simulation Extension)