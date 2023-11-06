Extend Inventor with integrated capabilities for manufacturing

Streamline the transition from design to manufacturing with integrated tools for toolpath strategies and factory layouts

Why use the collection?

Increase manufacturing throughput

Drive business growth with increased productivity as you simulate and optimize for machine availability, line performance, and material flow.

Improve time to market

Plan the installation and commissioning of your factory layout early to avoid time-consuming and costly clashes.

Optimize factory design

Stay on time and on budget as you optimize your manufacturing processes for efficient production of your product.

How manufacturing engineers use the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Inventor CAM overview (video: 1:41 min.)

4- and 5-axis milling (video: 1:56 min.)

Inventor Nesting overview (video: 1:59 min.)

How production engineers use the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Factory layout and planning (video: 2:22 min.)

Installation and commissioning (video: 2:35 min.)

Material flow analysis in AutoCAD (video: 2:42 min.)

Improving large assembly collaboration

Watch this webinar to learn best practices for collaborating on large-scale design projects with Inventor and Navisworks.

