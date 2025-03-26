Key features in the M&E Collection

Explore the collection of tools at your disposal to tell astounding stories that leave a lasting impact.

Modeling

Create 3D props, environments, and characters with powerful polygon and NURBS modeling tools.

Motion capture and animation

Bring characters to life with features like keyframe, nonlinear, and motion capture animation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Simulations and effects

Create physically accurate simulations and effects like explosions and ocean surfaces with Bifrost.

Crowd simulation

Easily create multiple characters for your shot, whether it’s for an epic battle, city, or stadium crowd with Golaem, the plug-in for Maya.

Rendering

View real-time scene changes, including lighting and materials, with the Arnold renderer integration.

OpenUSD workflows

Improve collaboration with integrated open standards like OpenUSD (Universal Scene Description).

More features of the Media & Entertainment Collection

Modeling

Retopology tools

3DS MAX, MUDBOX

Reduce complex and high-resolution assets, or traditional modeling work by automatically reconstructing polygonal mesh data as clean, quad-based topology with uncompromising accuracy.

Learn more

Smart Extrude

3DS MAX, MAYA
Take polygon modeling to the next level through industry-leading Smart Extrude, which enables you to interactively extrude to Add To or Take Away from the mesh to quickly create expressive content.

Learn more

Mesh and surface modeling

3DS MAX, MAYA
Create parametric and organic objects with polygon, subdivision surface, and spline-based modeling features. 

Learn more

Comprehensive UV editing toolset

MAYA, 3DS MAX, MUDBOX
View and edit the UV texture coordinates for polygon, NURBS, and subdivision surfaces in a 2D view.

Learn more

Modifier stack workflow

3DS MAX
Conceptualize, iterate, and explore design ideas using a range of industry-defining modifiers that are nondestructive and easy to use. 

Learn more

Rigging and animation

NEW

Machine learning deformer

MAYA

Process complex deformation systems and represent them with a fast machine learned approximation. 

Learn more

Character setup

3DS MAX, MAYA
Create sophisticated motion systems for rigged characters including deformations that deliver lifelike performances.

Learn more

Animation curve editing

3DS MAX, MAYA, MOTIONBUILDER

Create, view, and modify animation curves using a graphical representation of scene animation. 

Learn more

Story Tool

MOTIONBUILDER

Switch between and combine different takes into a single animation with clip-blending and nonlinear animation.

Learn more

Evaluation Manager

MAYA

Review animations faster and produce fewer playblasts with parallel evaluation, GPU accelerated deformers, and background caching.  

Learn more

Plug-in support

3DS MAX, MAYA, MOTIONBUILDER, MUDBOX 

Extend capabilities with support for powerful third-party plug-ins.

Learn more

Effects

Simulations and effects 

MAYA

Use Aero, MPM, Particles, and BOSS systems to create realistic effects like combustion, snow, particles, or waves. (video: 5 sec.)

Learn more

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTION ONLY

Crowd simulation 

GOLAEM

Direct characters, whether a few or hundreds, with new artist-friendly crowd creation tools in the Golaem plug-in for Maya.

Learn more

Scattering and instancing

Use expressive scattering and instancing tools to create intricate, large-scale environments for world-building or set dressing.

Learn more

Ready-to-use templates

Kickstart your effects creation with a library of pre-built compounds and graphs.

Learn more

Geometry nodes

Work at the lowest level of mesh creation, manage with component tags, and generate geometry within the Bifrost Graph.

Learn more

Procedural USD

Non-destructively assemble, organize, and edit USD assets with the flexibility of the Bifrost Graph.

Learn more

Look development

LookdevX 

MAYA

Build materials that work across multiple renderers with LookdevX, Autodesk’s agnostic material authoring plug-in for Maya, supported by OpenUSD.

Learn more

Rendering

Arnold GPU

ARNOLD
Switch seamlessly between CPU and GPU rendering.

Learn more

OpenPBR Surface Shader 

ARNOLD

An artist-friendly open source shading model, OpenPBR allows you to create stunning materials that can easily be shared between different applications.

Learn more

Imagers

ARNOLD
Use Bloom, Light Mixer, Noice, and OptiX denoiser imagers to control lighting effects and automatically denoise after each render.

Learn more

Flexible and extensible API

ARNOLD

Integrate Arnold into external applications and create custom shaders, cameras, light filters, and output drivers.

Learn more

Universal Scene Description (USD) support

ARNOLD

Maximize the power of USD with Arnold in production scenarios.

Learn more

OpenUSD workflows

Lightning speed 

MAYA

Load and edit massive data sets in a matter of seconds using USD.

Seamless import/export

3DS MAX, MAYA

Import USD data as native Maya or 3ds Max data and export native Maya or 3ds Max data as USD data.

Lightweight previews

MAYA

See quick previews of USD scene structure using the Hierarchy View window.

NEW

Open source and fully customizable

3DS MAX, ARNOLD, MAYA

The USD plug-ins are available as open-source projects for studios to customize as needed. 

Pipeline integration

Python 3

3DS MAX, MAYA, MOTIONBUILDER

Create scripts and write plug-ins using Python 3.

Customization

3DS MAX, ARNOLD, MAYA, MOTIONBUILDER, MUDBOX

Customize how software looks and works to suit your pipeline. 

 

Scene Assembly tools

3DS MAX, MAYA

Create large, complex worlds more easily and manage production assets as discrete elements.

Learn more

Software security

3DS MAX, MAYA

Use scene security tools to protect your work against malicious scripts that could be part of scene files.

Learn more

glTF support

3DS MAX

Publish assets from your 3ds Max scene to glTF for use in web applications, online stores, browser games, and other online outlets.

Learn more

