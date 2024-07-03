How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Find the right mix of technical support, usage reporting, security features and more. Maximise savings by selecting a tailored plan.
It's easy to subscribe online and enjoy our 30-day money-back guarantee. Get pricing for monthly, annual, or 3-year options.
From Inventor to AutoCAD to tools for advanced simulation and more, get started with a free 30-day trial.
– Assaad Hani, Business Analyst, Technica International
Less time spent on design tasks
– Martin Andersen, Senior Manager Design Engineer, GEA
Reduction in time to create custom systems
– Alex Curtin, Product Manager, FS-Elliott
Time reduction for custom models–from two days to 15 minutes
Talk to a sales representative about how the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection can help you solve you most interesting problems efficiently.