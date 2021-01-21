REVIT FOR MEP ENGINEERING

BIM tools for MEP engineers, detailers, and fabricators

Model, analyze, and iterate systems design in BIM to support better performance and sustainability.

Image courtesy of BNIM

Integrated design

Streamline the engineering design process with Revit. Coordinate and communicate design intent in a single model before construction begins.

Analysis

Conduct simulations and interference detection early in the design process. Use conceptual energy analysis data for engineering-driven calculations.

Documentation

Design, model, and document building systems in the context of a full building information model, including architectural and structural components.

Fabrication

Model for MEP fabrication with tools that automate the fabrication model layout. Prepare a model for detailed coordination of fabrication and installation.

Workflows

Revit + Fabrication CADmep

Create a model in Revit, export it as a MAJ file, and bring it into Fabrication CADmep for shop drawings and field-readiness.

Revit + Fabrication ESTmep

Create estimates from Revit models built with ITM and use them to help win work with more accurate, competitive bids. 

AEC Collection only

Revit + Insight

Get real-time feedback to inform design decisions for better building performance with Revit and Insight.

