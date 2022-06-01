Key features of Autodesk InfoWater Pro

Discover key functionalities of Autodesk InfoWater Pro that help hydraulic modelers effectively plan, design, and operate water distribution systems.

Autodesk InfoWater Pro overview within ArcGIS Pro, showing Feature Layer and Report Manager

Model within ArcGIS Pro

Use geospatial tools to efficiently build and edit models, present results, and generate maps

Model-telemetry connection

Be more confident in your model by connecting external telemetry data for continuous verification

What-if scenarios

Create, analyze, and compare what-if scenarios to understand the impact of model modifications

Pressure zone schematic

Quickly view the entire model in a schematic view and get a performance summary of each zone

Pressure-dependent demand

Water models can provide more realistic results during outage simulations

Fire flow analysis

Easily confirm fire flow capacity by evaluating and improving the readiness of the water supply to fight fires, locally or in the cloud

Fix water quality issues

Analyze the movement and concentration of a single constituent or multiple interacting chemical species

Track old water

Model water age to control odors and find the percentage of water originating from a specified location

Valve criticality

Prioritize expenditure for maintaining the serviceability of key assets by ranking critical valves

Unidirectional flushing (UDF)

Understand the hydraulics when flushing the system to locate pipes to be flushed and valves to be closed

Better network visualization

3D visualization allows for new ways to view model data and understand results

Transient analysis

Simulate surge events and test the effectiveness of hammer protection devices, with local or cloud simulations

What's new in InfoWater Pro 2025

New features of InfoWater Pro 2025

NEW

Cloud simulations

Run fire flow, water quality, and other analyses in the cloud, saving time and improving results efficiency.

NEW

Integration with Info360

If you have an Autodesk subscription to InfoWater Pro, you can now enjoy the benefits of the Info360 cloud platform. (video: 47 sec.)

Interface showing Info360 integration

NEW

MSX 2.0 engine upgrade

This new multi-species engine extension to EPANET grants access to new capabilities for water modelers, like diffusivity and some new numerical improvements in the model.

NEW

InfoWater Pro API with Python Scripting

InfoWater Pro now installs with Python scripting support to directly interrogate and extract InfoWater Pro results. This allows modelers to leverage custom scripting and analyses with Python notebooks inside of ArcGIS Pro or other development environments. (video: 2 min.)

Interface showing results API

NEW

Hydraulic Diagnostics Report

The Hydraulic Diagnostic Report now includes warnings related to pumps, valves, and hydraulic disconnection, as well as temporarily closed pipes next to tanks during the simulation.

More features of InfoWater Pro 2025

Water modeling with InfoWater Pro

Control Center Overview

View a summary of rule-based controls, simple controls, initial status, remote valve controls, and variable speed pump controls in a single dialog box.

Connection to Info360 Insight

If you don’t have access to SCADA systems within Live Data Adapter (LDA), connect to Info360 Insight to get data analytics and preview Info360 Insight patterns through LDA.

Improved Live Data Adapter

The SCADA Event Manager functionality allows you to create a library of separate SCADA Events that can be selected within Gap Analysis.

Demand allocator

Calculate and distribute demands based on both existing systems and future system conditions.

Protector

Model the propagation and concentration of naturally disseminated, accidentally released, or intentionally introduced contaminants and chemical constituents throughout the systems.

Pressure zone manager

Identify and delineate each pressure zone based on its boundary elements and generate a hydraulic schematic for each pressure zone.

Criticality assessment manager

Carry out a detailed assessment of the hydraulic impact of valve operations on customer service and score asset criticality.

Scheduler

Determine the most cost-effective pumping and valve policies to reduce costs and provide safer, more reliable operations.

Designer

Find out the most cost-effective, efficient design and rehabilitation of water distribution piping systems.

Pump system analysis

Design new pumping stations that meet pumping capacity requirements and maintain optimal pumping efficiency.

Skeletonizer

Reduce excessive pipe segmentation by dissolving interior nodes based on user-specified attributes, while automatically readjusting demands to construct reliable network models.

Back-tracing

Run in reverse time to compute input-output hydraulic and water quality characteristics for all flow paths between input sources and output nodes.

NetVIEW

Allow multiple water utility departments maximum interaction with spatial photography by publishing hydraulic models to Google Earth.

Calibrator

Determine pipe status and roughness coefficients, pump and valve status, and demand distribution to provide a well-calibrated model that best reflects actual system conditions.

Water quality calibrator

Adjust pipe wall reaction coefficients to provide a calibrated water quality model and best reflect actual water quality conditions in the distribution system.

Multi-species analysis

Perform advanced water quality analysis, assessing reactions between multiple chemical and biological contaminants.