Discover key functionalities of Autodesk InfoWater Pro that help hydraulic modelers effectively plan, design, and operate water distribution systems.
Use geospatial tools to efficiently build and edit models, present results, and generate maps
Be more confident in your model by connecting external telemetry data for continuous verification
Create, analyze, and compare what-if scenarios to understand the impact of model modifications
Quickly view the entire model in a schematic view and get a performance summary of each zone
Water models can provide more realistic results during outage simulations
Easily confirm fire flow capacity by evaluating and improving the readiness of the water supply to fight fires, locally or in the cloud
Analyze the movement and concentration of a single constituent or multiple interacting chemical species
Model water age to control odors and find the percentage of water originating from a specified location
Prioritize expenditure for maintaining the serviceability of key assets by ranking critical valves
Understand the hydraulics when flushing the system to locate pipes to be flushed and valves to be closed
3D visualization allows for new ways to view model data and understand results
Simulate surge events and test the effectiveness of hammer protection devices, with local or cloud simulations
Cloud simulations
Run fire flow, water quality, and other analyses in the cloud, saving time and improving results efficiency.
Integration with Info360
If you have an Autodesk subscription to InfoWater Pro, you can now enjoy the benefits of the Info360 cloud platform. (video: 47 sec.)
MSX 2.0 engine upgrade
This new multi-species engine extension to EPANET grants access to new capabilities for water modelers, like diffusivity and some new numerical improvements in the model.
InfoWater Pro API with Python Scripting
InfoWater Pro now installs with Python scripting support to directly interrogate and extract InfoWater Pro results. This allows modelers to leverage custom scripting and analyses with Python notebooks inside of ArcGIS Pro or other development environments. (video: 2 min.)
Hydraulic Diagnostics Report
The Hydraulic Diagnostic Report now includes warnings related to pumps, valves, and hydraulic disconnection, as well as temporarily closed pipes next to tanks during the simulation.
Control Center Overview
View a summary of rule-based controls, simple controls, initial status, remote valve controls, and variable speed pump controls in a single dialog box.
Connection to Info360 Insight
If you don’t have access to SCADA systems within Live Data Adapter (LDA), connect to Info360 Insight to get data analytics and preview Info360 Insight patterns through LDA.
Improved Live Data Adapter
The SCADA Event Manager functionality allows you to create a library of separate SCADA Events that can be selected within Gap Analysis.
Demand allocator
Calculate and distribute demands based on both existing systems and future system conditions.
Protector
Model the propagation and concentration of naturally disseminated, accidentally released, or intentionally introduced contaminants and chemical constituents throughout the systems.
Pressure zone manager
Identify and delineate each pressure zone based on its boundary elements and generate a hydraulic schematic for each pressure zone.
Criticality assessment manager
Carry out a detailed assessment of the hydraulic impact of valve operations on customer service and score asset criticality.
Scheduler
Determine the most cost-effective pumping and valve policies to reduce costs and provide safer, more reliable operations.
Designer
Find out the most cost-effective, efficient design and rehabilitation of water distribution piping systems.
Pump system analysis
Design new pumping stations that meet pumping capacity requirements and maintain optimal pumping efficiency.
Skeletonizer
Reduce excessive pipe segmentation by dissolving interior nodes based on user-specified attributes, while automatically readjusting demands to construct reliable network models.
Back-tracing
Run in reverse time to compute input-output hydraulic and water quality characteristics for all flow paths between input sources and output nodes.
NetVIEW
Allow multiple water utility departments maximum interaction with spatial photography by publishing hydraulic models to Google Earth.
Calibrator
Determine pipe status and roughness coefficients, pump and valve status, and demand distribution to provide a well-calibrated model that best reflects actual system conditions.
Water quality calibrator
Adjust pipe wall reaction coefficients to provide a calibrated water quality model and best reflect actual water quality conditions in the distribution system.
Multi-species analysis
Perform advanced water quality analysis, assessing reactions between multiple chemical and biological contaminants.