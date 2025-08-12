Explore Autodesk Flow Studio’s features

AI Motion Capture

Capture body, face, and hand motion of actors straight from your footage—no suits or markers needed—and export to your favorite 3D tool to make it your own.

CG Integration into Live Action

Automatically animate, light, and compose CG characters into your live—action scenes. 

Animation/Video to 3D Scene

Turn any video with multiple shots into a 3D scene—AI reconstructs cameras, characters, and environments in space.

Editable Export Elements

Automatically generate motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates, and character passes—all editable in your 3D tool of choice.

 

Seamless 3D Scene Export

Export full 3D scenes—complete with characters, cameras, and layout—ready for refinement in Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, or USD for 3ds Max.  
 

Automated Cloud Rendering

Easily render your results in the cloud—fast, automated, and scalable, with support for multiple projects at once.  

More features in Autodesk Flow Studio

AI Motion Capture

Markerless AI Motion Capture

Capture detailed body and hand movements—no suits or markers needed. Easily edit and animate your characters in tools like Maya, Blender, or Unreal Engine.  

NEW

MetaHuman Animation Support

Export body animation from your footage to Unreal Engine’s MetaHumans, with adjustable body types for more realistic, natural motion. 

Easy Actor Assignment 

Drag and drop CG characters onto actors in your footage. Our smart ReID system tracks the same actors across shots, so you only need to assign once. 

Advanced Retargeting 

Fine-tune your CG character’s size, limb positioning, and pelvis alignment to match your actors with precision.

Advanced Features

Adjust your shot type (wide, medium, close-up) and motion type (slow, medium, fast) to get the best results for your scene.

Editable Export Elements

Automatically generate motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates, and character passes - all editable in your 3D tool of choice.  

3D Scene Export

Export full 3D scenes -complete with characters, cameras, and layout - ready for Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, or USD for 3ds Max. 

Automated Cloud Rendering

Easily render your results in the cloud—fast, automated, and scalable, with support for multiple projects at once.

Animation / Video to 3D Scene

Video to 3D Scene Technology 

Turn any video with multiple shots into a 3D scene - AI reconstructs cameras, characters, and environments in space. 

Motion Prediction 

Get accurate and natural pose prediction for CG characters - even when actors in your footage are partially or fully hidden by objects or other actors in the scene.

Easy Actor Assignment 

Drag and drop CG characters onto actors in your footage. Our smart ReID system tracks the same actors across shots, so you only need to assign once. 

Advanced Retargeting 

Fine-tune your CG character’s size, limb positioning, and pelvis alignment to match your actors with precision.

Advanced Features

Adjust your shot type (wide, medium, close-up) and motion type (slow, medium, fast) to get the best results for your scene.

Editable Export Elements

Automatically generate motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates, and character passes - all editable in your 3D tool of choice.

3D Scene Export

Export full 3D scenes -complete with characters, cameras, and layout - ready for Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, or USD for 3ds Max. 

