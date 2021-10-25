3D DESIGN SOFTWARE

Subheadline

What is 3D design and what type of software is used to make 3D models?

3D design is the process of using software to create a mathematical representation of a 3-dimensional object or shape. The created object is called a 3D model and these 3-dimensional models are used for computer-generated (CG) design. 3D design is used in a variety of industries to help artists shape, communicate, document, analyse and share their ideas.

Types of 3D design

These are just a few of the types of 3D design methods used across the manufacturing, architecture, building, construction, media and entertainment industries.

  • 3D CAD

    Used by architects, engineers and other professionals, 3D CAD provides an extra dimension to precisely visualise and share designs.

    3D CAD

  • 3D MODELLING

    3D modelling – using software to create 3D models – is used broadly across many industries to visualise, simulate and render graphic designs.

    3D modelling

  • VISUAL EFFECTS

    Visual effects (VFX) artists create compelling effects, believable 3D characters and stunning environments for film, TV and games.

    Visual effects

  • VIRTUAL REALITY

    Virtual reality (VR) replaces the real world with a simulated one in 3D, transforming a 2D design into an interactive, immersive digital model.

    Virtual reality

  • PRODUCT DESIGN

    Manufacturers and product designers use 3D graphic design programmes to design products, cars, factories, buildings and industrial equipment.

    Product Design (US Site)

  • BIM

    BIM (Building Information Modelling) is a 3D model-based process that helps professionals more efficiently plan, design, construct and manage buildings and infrastructure.

    BIM

  • GENERATIVE DESIGN

    Generative design uses computer algorithms to make thousands of optimised designs, along with the data to prove which designs perform best.

    Generative design

  • CAD/CAM | Computer-Aided Design & Manufacturing | Autodesk

    CAD/CAM uses computer software to both design a product and programme manufacturing processes, specifically, CNC milling and machining.

    CAD/CAM | Computer-Aided Design & Manufacturing | Autodesk

