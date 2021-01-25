Product Design & Manufacturing Collection Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
Inventor
      AutoCAD
          Fusion 360
              Inventor Tolerance Analysis free trial
                  Inventor CAM
                      Factory Design Utilities
                          Inventor Nastran free trial
                              Navisworks Manage free trial
                                  3ds Max
                                      ReCap Pro free trial
                                          Design & Manufacturing Webinars On-Demand. WATCH NOW

                                          product badgeProduct Design & Manufacturing Collection/Automate

                                          Automate routine tasks so you can focus on what's next

                                          Buy

                                          Try included software

                                          Talk to our sales team. Financing options available. +44 203 318 4259

                                          Image courtesy of Balzer Pacific Equipment Co.

                                          Automate

                                          Customised configuration to customer specifications

                                          3D design of a conveyor using Inventor sof In “Product configuration” panel, replace Inventor Professional with: Inventor

                                          Image courtesy of Balzer Pacific Equipment Co.

                                          Create a customised product configurator using a powerful, simple-to-use automation engine that captures engineering knowledge, preserving your time for value-added projects.

                                          Make compliance automatic for the team

                                          Inventor 2021 user interface with Drawing Configurator open to show how product drawings can be created automatically

                                          Automate templates for parts, assemblies and drawings to reduce errors, save time and make it easy to follow company standards.

                                          Save time on customised product configuration

                                          3D design of a conveyor using Inventor software

                                          Image courtesy of Balzer Pacific Equipment Co.

                                          Manually modifying designs to meet customer specifications can drain engineering resources. Watch this webinar to learn how you can set up a product configurator and extend it to your sales team.

                                          Watch webinar (US site)

                                          Accelerate design validation and manufacturing

                                          Model of machined part in Inventor user interface with CAM ribbon selected, showing automated toolpath generation

                                          Speed up downstream processes by automating routine tasks involved in simulation setup in Inventor Nastran and toolpath strategies in Inventor CAM.

                                          Automate true-shape nesting

                                          Machine cutting automatically nested sheet metal parts

                                          Generate multiple sheet nests to reduce raw material waste and produce comparison reports to review overall efficiency, total cost and machining time.

                                          What our customers say

                                          Video: This company designs impellers vastly more efficiently with the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

                                          ‘To model an impeller manually took a couple of days previously – with the iLogic programme it takes about 15 minutes.’

                                          Watch video (1.57 min.)

                                          Image courtesy of FS-Elliott