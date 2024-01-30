Installation for administrators

Stop and restart a network license server

To perform system maintenance on a license server, including uninstalling Network License Manager, first stop the license server. When you finish maintenance work, restart the license server.

From a Windows license server

Stop the server

  1. From the Start menu, search for LMTOOLS.
  2. In LMTOOLS, click the Service/License File tab.
  3. Select Configure Using Services.
  4. Select the service name for the license server you want to stop manually.
  5. Click the Start/Stop/Reread tab.
  6. Stop the server. 
    The best practice is to select Force Server Shutdown before clicking Stop Server. Then wait five seconds before attempting to start the server again.

Restart the server

On the Start/Stop/Reread tab in LMTOOLS, click Start Server.

From a macOS or Linux license server

Stop the server

Enter the following in Terminal:

./lmutil lmdown -q -force

Restart the server

Enter the following in Terminal, replacing acad.lic with your license file name and debug.log with your log file name:

 

./lmgrd -c acad.lic -l debug.log

