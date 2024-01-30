Installation for administrators

Plan your network license

Choose a license server model, select network servers, and check the system requirements for the Autodesk Network License Manager (NLM).

Choose a license server model

Choose one of these server models:

  • Single server. All network licenses are installed on one server.
  • Distributed server. Network licenses are split up and installed across multiple servers.
  • Redundant server. All network licenses are installed on one server, plus two backup servers.
    Note: This configuration requires you to specify a primary server and two redundant servers.

Select network servers

After you choose a license server model, select one or more network servers to manage your licenses from.

  • Make sure that servers are accessible to all client machines and available whenever licenses are requested.
  • Servers should run on a supported operating system in a stable network that isn’t frequently restarted. Frequent restarts can interfere with license management.
  • Servers should communicate with ports 2080 and 27000-27009, the ports NLM uses. Although these ports are configurable, changing them may cause conflicts with other applications. Avoid changing port numbers.

Note: Your network can include Windows, macOS, and Linux servers in any combination.

 

Check system requirements

Check the NLM system requirements to make sure that your hardware and operating system are compatible with NLM.

