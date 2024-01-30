Configure an options file

Access to licenses may be controlled with an options file configured with the settings you want to use. Use of the options file is optional and isn't required for normal license operation. For complete information about options files, see Managing the Options File in the FLEXnet Publisher License Administration Guide PDF file installed with NLM. To view that PDF guide, see the Network License Manager folder on your license server.

The following sections describe how to create an options file and perform various functions with it. A sample options file is displayed in the final section.