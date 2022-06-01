How to buy
Engineers use Autodesk InfoWater Pro software to model water distribution systems in an easy-to-use geographic information system (GIS) interface.
Leverage spatial analysis tools available in ArcGIS Pro to help with model building and management.
Analyze and understand criticality in your system, including pressure transient events.
Present results clearly and share them in ArcGIS Online.
Map, design, and analyze water distribution systems from within ArcGIS Pro.
Ensure adequate pressure to serve customers, even during fire flow events.
Find critical system elements and develop a contingency plan.
Take the free InfoWater Pro course to understand how to connect to ArcGIS Pro, create a water project file, set up modeling work preference, develop what-if scenarios to test a wide range of water system alternatives, set up steady-state and extended-period simulation runs, and review results.
The InfoWater Pro Technical Information portal serves as hub for everything you need to know about InfoWater Pro. See the latest release notes, download and license information, help documentation, known issues, learning courses, scripting resources, and public product roadmaps.
Davidson Water has seen an impressive 36% decrease in leaks over 10 years in their water network. Discover how creating a PVC pipe replacement strategy using InfoWater Pro made it happen.
Autodesk InfoWater Pro is a hydraulic modeling application built in ArcGIS Pro that allows users to simulate countless scenarios and perform a wide range of analyses, including fire flow, valve criticality, pipe break, water quality, system curves, and energy usage.
Water engineers from water utilities and engineering firms use Autodesk InfoWater Pro to plan, design, and operate water systems.
Autodesk InfoWater Pro is typically used by GIS practitioners looking to answer hydraulic questions. They can easily model water networks from within the familiar ArcGIS Pro and take advantage of spatial analysis and visualization tools.
Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro is used by engineering teams that don’t require ArcGIS, especially if multiple modelers are on the engineering team. It also provides advanced modelers with the ability to explore scripting to automate model maintenance and the import of data from different sources.
Your InfoWater Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to InfoWater Pro software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.