Designing and making the LA28 Games

Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.

Otter hugging another animal.
Image courtesy of Framestore

Raising the bar for quality 3D content

Global demand for high-quality entertainment is exploding. Whether you're producing a bingeable TV show, a game you can get lost in for hours, or an immersive virtual experience, Autodesk's Design and Make software can help you meet growing demand and deliver beautiful work every time.

Pages from the 2024 Autodesk Design and Make report stacked.

Insights from Design and Make industry leaders

Media and entertainment leaders and experts are optimistic about the global landscape, as well as their companies’ resilience, preparedness, performance, investment, and level of digital transformation.

Sustainability as a tool for growth

The 2024 State of Design & Make Spotlight on Sustainability reveals that 76% of leaders in media and entertainment consider sustainability crucial for future success. Find out how sustainability is driving innovation and creating new opportunities in the latest report.

Creatives across disciplines rely on Autodesk's Design and Make software

Explore the different types of projects Autodesk solutions can be used for.

Video crew on a film set

On-set production

Keep productions moving, connect creative teams, and bring your vision from script to screen with cutting-edge, collaborative tools.

Up close shot of a dragon's face

Visual effects

From jaw-dropping explosions to fantastical creatures, craft cinematic magic with industry-trusted visual effects software.

 

Image courtesy of Ludovico Totire

Animated character holding a flag and hammer

Animation

Bring complex CG characters and worlds to life faster and more collaboratively with powerful animation solutions.

 

Image courtesy of Alexandre Mougenot

Girl in sci-fi setting

Game development

Create immersive, high-quality worlds and characters that transport game players to extraordinary realms. 

 

Image courtesy of The Unioverse & Swame Studio

M&E businesses are betting on AI

Artificial intelligence is becoming a crucial partner in media and entertainment organizations, helping artists be their most creative and production teams accelerate efficiency. Many business leaders see AI as vital for future success, augmenting human creativity and helping teams automate tedious work, so they can focus on doing what they do best - creating great entertainment.

Autodesk solutions for Media & Entertainment

Blue 3D woman with horns on her head

Content Creation Tool

Maya

  • Access intuitive modeling, powerful animation, and integrated rendering tools
  • Create detailed simulations - from blazing explosions to complex snowstorms

Available as a monthly, yearly or 3-year subscription

 

Image courtesy of Niyazi Selimoglu and Simon Gomez

Man with exploding head in puzzle pieces

A SET OF CONTENT CREATION TOOLS

M&E Collection

  • Create sophisticated effects at scale with the ability to run Bifrost for Maya on 15 machines
  • Render your most complex VFX projects head-on with 5 Arnold licenses in the collection

Available as a monthly, yearly or 3-year subscription

 

©️ 2022 Marvel. Image courtesy of Framestore

Desktop screen with ShotGrid

Production Management & Review Tool

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)

  • Manage and review every step of your production in the cloud
  • Optimize resources with project planning and scheduling capabilities

Available as a monthly, yearly or 3-year subscription

 

Get started with a free 30 day trial

3ds max logo

Maya trial

3D software for creating complex characters, animations, and effects.

arnold logo

3ds Max trial

3D software for creating detailed 3D assets and worlds.

autocad logo

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) trial

Creative project management software and review tools for film, TV, and games.

The future of production with Autodesk Flow

Autodesk Flow will connect people, workflows, and data across the entire production lifecycle from on-set production to final delivery. Harnessing the power of an open ecosystem, open standards, and connected data, Flow will help studios collaborate more efficiently, optimize resource planning, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and creativity.

How studios are pushing creative boundaries

Mountain goat paragliding

UNTOLD STUDIOS

Raising the visual bar with a fully cloud-based pipeline

Leveraging the scalability of the cloud, Untold Studios has been able to tap into the world’s best talent and streamline the flow of information across projects, teams, and the studio to deliver award-winning work.

Read the story

Image courtesy of Untold Studios

Man and woman in mystical environment

PIXOMONDO

Streamlining VFX creation with artist-driven workflows

With Autodesk solutions at the heart of their pipeline, global virtual production and visual effects studio Pixomondo has streamlined VFX delivery on tentpole projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Read the story

Image courtesy of Pixomondo

Warrior in fiery setting

SQUARE ENIX

Delivering standout visuals for FINAL FANTASY XVI

For the newest installment of their beloved series, SQUARE ENIX combined a captivating story, stunning graphics, and exciting gameplay to give players an enthralling theatrical experience.

Watch video

© SQUARE ENIX

Eager for more?

Visit the Autodesk Media & Entertainment Blog to get exclusive industry insights, news, and behind-the-scenes access into a world of realistic 3D characters, exceptional effects, and expansive worlds.