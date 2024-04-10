Setting up Autodesk as a vendor

Vendor Setup FAQs

A new streamlined buying process will now simplify your Autodesk purchasing experience. To ensure a seamless transaction or renewal, you may have to set up Autodesk as a vendor in your procurement system. Please note that your company may have different requirements, so we recommend consulting with your procurement department to determine the specific information needed.

This FAQ content has been created to help make this process as smooth as possible.

Don’t see the answer you’re looking for? Please reach out to your Autodesk Partner or sales representative.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Where can I find details on Autodesk’s selling Entity and VAT number?

You will find this information within our region-specific vendor forms.

Where can I read more about Autodesk’s warranty and limitations on liability?

Autodesk’s warranty and limitations on liability can be found in Section 14 of the General Terms of our Terms of Use (US Site).

What certifications does Autodesk hold?

Autodesk lists all certifications and attestations in the Trust Center. If it is not listed, we do not hold it. Additional details are available here (US Site).

How long Autodesk has conducted business in this product area?

Autodesk has been creating design and make software since 1982.

How many employees does Autodesk have?

We report employee headcount at the beginning of each fiscal year in our Annual Report. We do not publicly report a breakdown of employee type.

What is the Company Annual Revenue?

As a publicly traded company, Autodesk's annual revenue is included in its Annual Report, which is available on our Investor Relations page.

Where does Autodesk operate?

Autodesk is a global company with employees located all around the globe. You can find a full list of Autodesk locations here (US Site). 

In order to set Autodesk up as a vendor, I need information around your impact strategy and how you drive sustainability. Where can I get this information?

Please see the latest Autodesk Impact Report here (US Site).

Does Autodesk have a Business Continuity and/or Disaster Recovery plan in place?

Autodesk has an internal Business Continuity plan and an internal Disaster Recovery process that includes recovery and restoration procedures. Autodesk provides availability and health information on the Health Dashboard, accessible to all our customers.

Where can I find information regarding Autodesk's Human Trafficking's Policy?

Please find this on the Autodesk sustainability page (US Site). 

