COMMUNITY RESOURCES

COMMUNITY OFFICE HOURS EACH TUESDAY TO SHARE YOUR CHALLENGES, GET HELP, AND CONNECT WITH EXPERTS.

Design & Manufacturing community

Autodesk is committed to supporting your efforts with a robust community and resources to help you stay competitive. Learn new skills, make new friends and professional connections. Explore and grow with the Design & Manufacturing community as we discover new ways to Make Anything.

Join the discussion

Community connections

  • Make new professional connections

    Make new professional connections and friends, and learn new skills. Share your stories, ideas, workflows, photos and design questions with the Community on Facebook.

    Join us on Facebook

  • Free live and on-demand webinars.

    Build up your skillset with free virtual learning opportunities and access to a wide range of resources.

    Start learning

  • Join Community Conversations webinars.

    Community Conversations provide opportunities for engineers, designers, artists, and makers to meet in a safe, live, virtual setting to share expertise, get to know leaders in your field, and grow your community network.

    Sign up or watch recordings

  • Explore the Community Voices blog

    Showcase and share your best work or view work from other community members for inspiration. Share ideas and get feedback on your projects.

    Read and subscribe.

  • Find your Community Groups

    Find user groups, developer groups, and online groups to learn, build relationships, and share your knowledge. 

    Find a user group text with Explore groups.

  • Connect with and hire a consultant

    Retain a top industry expert to provide experienced, customized guidance on process, workflows, business reinvention, and more.

    Find a consultant

More ways to connect

  • Autodesk Impact

    Learn from innovators who are using design and engineering solutions to turn their sustainability challenges into opportunities to deliver better outcomes to the people and the world.

    Learn more

  • Autodesk Research Community

    Influence the future of your Autodesk experience by helping us understand your needs and shape the products and services you use every day.

    Get started 

  • Autodesk Feedback Community

    Work with our designers, user researchers, and product teams to provide feedback on Autodesk software and services. 

    Find out more

  • Autodesk Education Community

    Explore educator resources, inspirational academic content, and industry-validated courses and certifications for all ages and skill levels. 

    Look around