Today’s climate offers many challenges for your business—but it also presents unexpected opportunities for growth, learning, and reinvention. Autodesk is committed to supporting your efforts with a robust community and resources to help you stay competitive as you explore what the future might hold.

Community connections

  • Hoping to change the field of surgical education, Toronto-based residents of Marion Surgical are working to build the world’s first virtual reality and haptic feedback training platform for surgeons. Working out of the Autodesk Technology Centre in Toronto, they are adapting a virtual reality surgical simulation platform to be able to do surgical rehearsals by converting medical imagery into real patient models.

    Match talent and opportunity

    Post your job openings to reach the skilled people who can take your company to the next level—or find a new role for yourself.

  • A VR visualization engineer at an architecture firm preps a VR visualization of a commercial building for review by the firm’s clients.

    Connect with and hire a consultant

    Retain a top industry expert to provide experienced, customized guidance on process, workflows, business reinvention, and more.

  • People working with AutoCAD verticals in a small business or startup environment.

    Reach out to your peers

    Give and get support with your industry colleagues who are facing—and solving—the same business challenges as you.

Product forums

Ask questions, collaborate on ideas, and learn best practices for using the Autodesk products that support your business.

