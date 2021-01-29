Community Resources

RECOVERY AND RENEWAL

Architecture, Engineering & Construction community

Autodesk is committed to supporting your efforts with a robust community and resources to help you stay competitive. Learn new skills, make new friends and professional connections. Explore and grow with the Architecture, Engineering & Construction community as we discover new ways to Make Anything.

;Sign up to the AEC Community Newsletter today for quarterly news, tips, member stories, and more from the industry community

Community connections

  • Match talent and opportunity

    Post your job openings to reach the skilled people who can take your company to the next level—or find a new role for yourself.

    ;Post or find jobs

  • Upskilling, retooling & training

    Build up your skillset with free virtual learning opportunities and access to a wide range of resources.

    ;Start learning

  • Community conversations

    Join industry experts to help you learn about your Autodesk software and ways to accelerate your workflows.

    ;Sign up or watch recordings

  • Showcase your work

    Showcase and share your best work or view work from other community members for inspiration. Share ideas and get feedback on your projects.

    ;Visit the Autodesk Gallery

  • Join a user group

    Find user groups, developer groups, and online groups to learn, build relationships, and share your knowledge.

    ;Find a user group

  • Construction of the U.S. Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Autodesk customer, GE Johnson, is the construction manager and general contractor for the museum. GE Johnson uses BIM 360, as well as Revit to visualize projects with 3D modeling and Navisworks to schedule and coordinate subcontractors. Bringing the ambitious design to life required relying on laser scanning to ensure absolute precision.

    Connect with and hire a consultant

    Retain a top industry expert to provide experienced, customized guidance on process, workflows, business reinvention, and more.

    ;Find a consultant

Featured community content

Learn to create full flow hydraulic pipe label.

Community member Tony Carcamo discusses how to better leverage Civil 3D expressions to create full flow pipe hydraulic labels.

Read the blog

Custom approval status to drawings in Advance Steel

Learn from community member, Jonathan Hand on how to add your own custom statuses to drawings.

Read the blog

  • Revit Pure

    Check out workflows, and tips and build amazing plugins to solve issues and pain points with the Revit landscaping features.

    ;Read more

  • BIM CHAPTERS

    Several tips and tricks related to Revit’s Section Box feature shared by Dan Stine to improve productivity and get more things done.

    ;Read more

  • IMAGINIT

    A topic that seems to make the rounds via support or in training classes is to add sizes to the out-of-box pressure pipe catalogs.

    ;Add new pressure pipe sizes

Investing in productivity, efficiency, and automation

Product forums

Ask questions, collaborate on ideas, and learn best practices for using the Autodesk products that support your business.

;See all forums