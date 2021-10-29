Land surveyors make extensive use of computer-aided design (CAD) software, as it allows them to accurately visualise and present information on the areas they are surveying. CAD modelling enables them to produce a virtual representation of the features of buildings, landscapes and more. It can even show how future construction and improvements will alter the area. CAD software is considered particularly flexible and time-efficient, as changes can be easily made at any point. It can also lead to greater accuracy.