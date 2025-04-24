DWG Viewer, Editor & File Converter

Developed by Autodesk, TrustedDWG® technology is the original, efficient and accurate way for storing design data using DWG files. TrustedDWG functionality can verify whether drawing files were last saved by an application other than one released by Autodesk or based on RealDWG. In Autodesk software like AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, the system can alert users to files that Autodesk may not be able to support or guarantee the integrity or compatibility of a .dwg file within the application.