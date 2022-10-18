Revit vs Revit LT

Compare the features of Revit and Revit LT and learn which BIM software is the right solution for your design workflow.

Print
See product details
See product details

Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D and more

See product details
Collapse All
Expand All
Hide similar features
Show similar features

Pricing

Monthly N/A ₹21,943 ₹26,612
Annual N/A ₹1,58,120 ₹1,93,520
3 years N/A ₹4,74,360 ₹5,80,560

Overview

Simplified 3D BIM tool for producing 3D architectural designs and documentation.

Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.

Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers and contractors.

Architectural modeling

Walls, floors, roofs, ceilings, columns Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Component families: doors, windows, etc. Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Design options Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Rooms and areas Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Site modelling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Stairs and ramps Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Railings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Massing studies Checkmark Checkmark

Structural Modelling

Structural walls, floor slabs Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Structural foundation walls and isolation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Structural columns, beams and braces Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Slanted columns Checkmark Checkmark
Trusses Checkmark Checkmark
Steel connections Checkmark Checkmark
Reinforcement, rebar modelling Checkmark Checkmark

MEP modelling

HVAC duct systems Checkmark Checkmark
Mechanical equipment Checkmark Checkmark
Piping and plumbing systems Checkmark Checkmark
Fabrication parts Checkmark Checkmark
Electrical and lighting systems Checkmark Checkmark

Construction modelling

Parts Checkmark Checkmark
Assemblies Checkmark Checkmark

Advanced modelling

Create groups for repeating elements Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Family editor environment Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Send Revit content to FormIt Pro Checkmark Checkmark
in-place modelling Checkmark Checkmark
Shaped edited floors and roofs Checkmark Checkmark
Global parameters Checkmark Checkmark
Conceptual massing, adaptive components Checkmark Checkmark

Collaboration

Cloud Models for Revit Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Worksharing (multi-user environment) Checkmark Checkmark
Interference check, copy/monitor Checkmark Checkmark
Shared co-ordinates among projects Checkmark Checkmark
Revit Server Checkmark Checkmark
Shared views Checkmark Checkmark

MODEL SIMULATION AND ANALYSIS

Area analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Route analysis Checkmark Checkmark
MEP systems analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Energy optimisation for Revit Checkmark Checkmark
Lighting analysis with Autodesk Rendering Checkmark Checkmark
Solar analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Sun and shadow studies Checkmark Checkmark
Structural analytical model Checkmark Checkmark
Structural analysis results exploration Checkmark Checkmark
Structural analysis Checkmark

Presentation and visualisation

Sketchy lines Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Shadows and ambient shadows Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Architectural depth cueing Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Displaced elements Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Realistic view styles Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Orthographic/perspective views, walkthroughs Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Smooth lines with anti-aliasing Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Occlusion culling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Cloud rendering Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Photorealistic materials Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
In-product rendering Checkmark Checkmark
Decals Checkmark Checkmark

Support and stability

Automate updates and notifications Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Includes service packs, updates Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Certified hardware support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Available dedicated phone support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Extensive user community Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Guides, tutorials and training centre Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Access to releases from prior years Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Customise install for your company Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Network deployment Checkmark Checkmark

USER INTERFACE

Customise menu, ribbon interfaces Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Context-sensitive ribbons Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Family library Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Edit, print logical drawing sets Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Load Autodesk Family browser Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Tailored user experience Checkmark Checkmark

Documentation

2D detail lines, 2D detail components Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Revision tracking Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Dimensioning, tagging, annotation and text Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Phasing Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Schedules, material takeoff Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Rebar shape images Checkmark Checkmark
Embedded schedules Checkmark Checkmark
Panel schedules Checkmark Checkmark
Duct and pipe pressure loss reports Checkmark Checkmark
View Filters Checkmark Checkmark
Graphical column schedules Checkmark Checkmark

Interoperability

DWG, DXF file format Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Images (JPG, JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIFF) Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
IFC Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
DWG, DXF, DGN, DWF, DWFx Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Walkthroughs and images, FBX, NWC Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Room/area reports, schedules Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Linked Rhino 3DM and FormIt AXM files Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export PDFs Checkmark Checkmark
DGN, SketchUp, DWF mark-up Checkmark Checkmark
Point clouds Checkmark Checkmark
SAT, ADSK, gbXML, ODBC, Family Types Checkmark Checkmark

Data management

Open, edit all Revit file types Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Link Revit files Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Tag and schedule elements in link files Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Copy/paste elements from links Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Customise the visibility of linked models Checkmark Checkmark
Work with non-native data Checkmark Checkmark

APIs and automation

Generative Design in Revit Checkmark Checkmark
Autodesk App Store access Checkmark Checkmark
Software developer kit (SDK) Checkmark Checkmark
3rd party API add-ins Checkmark Checkmark
Macros Checkmark Checkmark
Dynamo for Revit Checkmark Checkmark

System requirements

Processor

2.5-3 GHz+

2.5-3 GHz+

2.5-3 GHz+
Microsoft Windows

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit
Apple macOS

Linux

Disk space

30 GB*

30 GB*

30 GB*
RAM

8-32 GB*

8-32 GB*

8-32 GB*
Video graphics card

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
Browsers

Chrome

Chrome

Chrome