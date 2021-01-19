Revit LT: 3D modelling tools for design changemakers

What is Revit LT?

A BIM (Building Information Modelling) solution for the self-starter, Revit LT™ is a cost-effective project workhorse for the small architecture studio or solo practitioner.

  • Get all the design-to-documentation power of Revit at a fraction of the cost.

  • Win more work where BIM is required.

  • Accelerate production workflows and standardise deliverables to reduce rework.

Revit LT overview (video: 1.37 min.)

What you can do with Revit LT

Quickly define and document design intent

With tools for sketching, model family creation, scheduling, annotating and document production, Revit LT drives efficient BIM workflows for architectural design.

Grow your design business around BIM

Qualify and win projects with a BIM approach. Impress clients in design review with 3D visualisation and data-rich documentation, and effectively protect timelines and fees with Revit LT’s productivity and co-ordination tools.

Work with the best of BIM and CAD software

Manage and integrate CAD and BIM data into clear, co-ordinated and complete design deliverables. Purchase Revit LT and AutoCAD LT together in the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite and save big compared to stand-alone subscriptions.

Find the right tools for your design practice

Compare products

Revit LT

Use 3D modelling tools for architectural design to inspire your creativity, reduce rework, and boost productivity for you and your firm.  

AutoCAD Revit LT Suite

Save time on design and documentation with professional-grade CAD and BIM tools. Save money when you buy Revit LT and AutoCAD LT paired together in a suite.  

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Revit LT used for?

Revit LT is used to design, document, visualise and deliver architecture and engineering projects for individuals and teams working in CAD and BIM.

Who uses Revit LT?

Revit LT is used by architects, engineers, contractors, consultants, project and BIM managers, and design and engineering professionals and students all over the world..

What is the difference between Revit LT and Revit?

Revit LT offers a simplified BIM tool for creating 3D architectural designs and documentation. It provides basic structural modelling, interoperability and data management, as well as presentation and visualisation features. By comparison, Revit unlocks all features, including advanced simulation and analysis, as well as worksharing and collaboration, MEP and construction modelling toolsets.

Which versions of Revit LT can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Revit LT subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account (US site) after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers 

Can I install Revit LT on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Revit LT software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US site) for more information.

How do I convert my Revit LT free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Revit LT here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription

How much does a Revit LT subscription cost?

Revit LT also comes bundled together with AutoCAD LT as the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite. The price of an annual AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription is  and the price of a monthly AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription is . The price of a 3-year AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription is .

Compare related products

Revit

Revit

Revit LT

Revit LT

Modelling toolsets for architecture, structure, MEP and construction

complete

limited

complete
limited

Collaboration

complete
limited

Documentation

complete
limited

Simulation and analysis

complete
na

Capabilities

Complete

Complete

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A