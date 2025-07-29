& Construction
Accelerate your company's innovation and reduce time-to-market with real-time communication and robust cloud collaboration features. Fusion enables designers to optimise product performance and reliability with advanced simulation and analysis tools.
Start creating sophisticated, high-quality products that meet modern demands, and give your business a competitive edge.
Integrated AI and automation streamline processes, boost efficiency and reduce time-to-market while minimising errors and discrepancies.
Real-time data management and collaboration tools enhance teamwork, align members and accelerate project timelines across departments and locations.
Simulation and analysis tools helps optimise products pre-manufacturing, creating higher-quality products that meet market demands and exceed expectations.
Fusion offers a comprehensive set of tools for rapid prototyping, including 3D printing, simulation and sustainability insights, allowing your team to quickly bring innovative ideas to life.
By automating complex workflows and providing advanced capabilities, focus on innovation and precision with designs that are ready for production faster and with greater accuracy.
Fusion streamlines workflows with integrated data management, allowing teams to collaborate in real time on the same project without the need for disparate tools or complex setups.
By centralising data and offering communication, review and markup tools, enhance your teams efficiency, reduce errors and enable cohesive teamwork on any device, anytime and anywhere.
By seamlessly integrating ECAD and MCAD, design and engineering teams can collaborate efficiently on complex electronic-mechanical projects.
This integration enhances precision, accelerates development cycles and ensures optimal functionality, giving teams back the time they need to innovate and create cutting-edge smart products.
Fusion's AI-powered capabilities, such as automated drawings, generative design and automated sketch constraints, significantly enhance speed and productivity in the design process.
By automating complex tasks, teams can focus on innovation and rapidly iterate on their concepts, ultimately accelerating time-to-market and improving overall efficiency.
Integrated manufacturing CAD/CAM capabilities in Fusion helps users seamlessly transition from part design to production, streamlining the entire workflow.
This integration enables precise machining, reduces setup times and enhances productivity, allowing for efficient and accurate manufacturing processes.
CORE ESSENTIALS
Built-in PDM along with our CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB core capabilities ideal for designers, engineers, machinists and teams working across the product development lifecycle.
Includes:
Try Autodesk Fusion free for 30 days
ADVANCED MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES
Built-in PDM along with advanced CAD + CAM tools for manufacturers, machinists, engineers and teams needing precise high-performance CAM solutions.
Includes advanced manufacturing capabilities:
ADVANCED DESIGN CAPABILITIES
Built-in PDM along with powerful design, simulation and lifecycle management tools for engineers, designers and teams working on complex, high-performing designs.
Go beyond CAD with advanced design tools:
– Nilesh Bajaj, CEO Vayve Mobility
Time savings
Cost savings
– Ayush Patel, Industrial Designer, boAt Lifestyle
Reduction in design time
– Nicholas LaMour, department head and mechanical engineer, Guinn Partners
Design, engineer and manufacture a product in 1 day instead of a week