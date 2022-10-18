AutoCAD vs Autodesk Fusion

How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Compare AutoCAD and Autodesk Fusion's features. Learn about the differences between the two 3D modelling software.
Includes Inventor, AutoCAD and Fusion
|Monthly
|₹5,603
|₹13,540
|₹24,278
|Annual
|₹46,020
|₹1,10,920
|₹1,78,180
|3 year
|₹1,38,060
|₹3,32,760
|₹5,34,540
|
Autodesk Fusion is an integrated industrial and mechanical design platform. Concept and prototype in collaboration with manufacturing.
|
Design every detail with 2D and 3D CAD software. AutoCAD has improved industry toolsets and workflows across desktop, web and mobile.
|
Professional-grade tools for 2D and 3D modeling, collaboration, advanced simulation, CAM, and digital factory design.
|Detailed concept renderings
|3D graphics rotation/panning
|Advanced geometric views
|Edit scans with raster and vector tools
|Shape generator
|Sketching
|Assembly modelling
|Mechanical concept and layout design
|Mesh Modelling
|Surface Modelling
|Parametric modelling
|Tube and pipe design
|Direct modelling
|Freeform modelling
|Component generators and calculators
|2D manufacturing drawings
|Compatible for 3D printing
|Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards
|Print batches of drawings
|Tracked changes within drawings *with Manage Extension
|Exploded views
|Print batches of multiple product drawings
|Detect and comply with CAD standards
|Xref Compare
|Smart annotation tools
|Architechture Drafting Standards
|Content Centre
|Import, export models
|Shared view collaboration
|User management
|Global share
|Commenting + redlining
|Unlimited access
|Public/private design sharing
|Team participant
|Import, export blocks
|Import, export drawings
|Import and convert PDFs
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|Access, view or edit remotely
|Publish, share and collaborate online
|Works with popular cloud services
|Web app
|Mobile app
|Annotate dwg files in flight mode
|Exploded views and animations
|Stress analysis
|Cloud simulation
|Simplify
|Compare results
|Static stress
|Modal frequency
|Thermal & thermal stress
|Buckling
|Non-linear stress
|Event simulation
|Shape optimisation
|Dynamic simulation
|Manufacturing Methods & Constraints
|Machine Learning & AI
|Create customised keystroke commands
|AutoLISP programming and automation
|Visual LISP functionality
|Visual Basic applications
|Record repetitive keystroke sequences
|Edit multiple object properties
|Industry-specific object libraries
|Macros
|Native, editable results
|Cloud solve
|Costing
|Design configurations
|Automated frame design
|Sheet metal
|Design parts, assemblies, products
|Automate part updates
|Assign parametric constraints for parts
|Intelligent tool palletes
|Import external CAD geometry
|Object materials and mass properties
|Automate bills of materials creation
|700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts
|Schematic capture
|Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams
|Use consistent project standards
|Organise in a project-based structure
|Wiring diagram error checking
|65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols
|PCB LAYOUT
|PCB Manufacturing (CAM)
|Design for Manufacturability / DRC
|MCAD – ECAD Unification
|Component library management
|SPICE Simulation
|Electronics Cooling
|PCB design integration
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|2.5 & 3-axis milling
|3+2 milling (5-axis positional)
|4-axis milling
|5-axis simultaneous milling
|Setup probing
|Turning
|Mill-turning
|Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter
|Free Post Processor Library
|Fused filament fabrication
|Associative programming
|Metal additive manufacturing
|Integrate co-ordinated BIM models
|Model-based definition
|BIM Interoperability
|Assign objects to layers with colours
|TrustedDWG™ file validation
|Administrative tools
|User management
|File export
|Version control
|AnyCAD
|Work with non-native data
|Create reusable block libraries
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|Architechture toolset
|Map 3D toolset
|MEP toolset
|Plant 3D toolset
|Simulation Extension
|Generative design extension
|Machining extension
|Nesting & fabrication extension
|Product design extension
|Manage extension
|Additive build extension
|Customise menu, ribbon interfaces
|Content sensitive ribbons
|Cohesive user experience
|Block library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Import, edit and create CAD blocks
|Quick access recent or favourite blocks
|Automate updates and notifications
|Includes service packs, updates
|Certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials and training centre
|Customise install for your company
|Access to releases from prior years
|Processor
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|Microsoft Windows
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS
|
Big Sur v11
|
Big Sur v11, Windows 10 on Mac
|
|Linux
|
|
|
|Disk space
|
30 GB*
|
30 GB*
|
30 GB*
|RAM
|
8-32 GB*
|
8-32 GB*
|
8-32 GB*
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|Browsers
|
Chrome
|
Chrome
|
Chrome