Autodesk TechConnect

Manufacturing leaders are under increasing pressure to design, build and operate factories that are more agile, efficient, resilient and future-ready. Yet factory transformation is only truly effective when people, processes, machines work together and everyone from architects, planners, buildings and infrastructure to suppliers, vendors, employees and partners, are connected through a common data environment.

Autodesk Tech Connect, Gurugram will explore how manufacturers can create a connected digital foundation across factory planning, design, engineering, construction, commissioning and operations. Through expert-led discussions, customer insights and success stories and strategic engagement models, this interactive half-day session will showcase how digital factory solutions can help organisations integrate data across the factory lifecycle, improve planning and execution, reduce operational downtime and make more informed decisions using digital twins, BIM, collaborative platforms and AI.