Autodesk TechConnect

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Manufacturing leaders are under increasing pressure to design, build and operate factories that are more agile, efficient, resilient and future-ready. Yet factory transformation is only truly effective when people, processes, machines work together and everyone from architects, planners, buildings and infrastructure to suppliers, vendors, employees and partners, are connected through a common data environment.
Autodesk Tech Connect, Gurugram will explore how manufacturers can create a connected digital foundation across factory planning, design, engineering, construction, commissioning and operations. Through expert-led discussions, customer insights and success stories and strategic engagement models, this interactive half-day session will showcase how digital factory solutions can help organisations integrate data across the factory lifecycle, improve planning and execution, reduce operational downtime and make more informed decisions using digital twins, BIM, collaborative platforms and AI.
Understand how a connected digital factory approach can improve visibility, efficiency and decision-making across the complete factory lifecycle.
Discover how common data environments and collaborative platforms enhance communication, reduce errors and improve stakeholder alignment.
Explore how process simulation, early insights and connected workflows can help optimise production, avoid errors and keep projects on schedule.
See how AI-enabled capabilities can support better productivity, automation, design intelligence and operational outcomes.
09:30 - 10:00 AM: Registration & Networking
10:00 - 10:05 AM: Welcome Address & Context Setting
10:05 - 10:30 AM: Autodesk Platform Overview
10:30 - 11:15 AM: From Plan, Design, to Build: Optimising the Digital Factory with Data-Driven Strategies
11:15 - 11:45 AM: Customer Spotlight: Transforming Factory Planning and Operations with Autodesk
11:45 - 12:15 PM: Autodesk AI: Unlocking the Next Wave of Productivity and Innovation
12:15 - 12:45 PM: From Vision to Value: Autodesk Engagement Model and Consulting Approach
12:45 - 1:00 PM: Open Discussion, Q&A and Key Takeaways
1:00 PM Onwards: Lunch & Networking