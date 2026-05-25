GURUGRAM EDITION

Autodesk TechConnect

An exclusive meet for design & manufacturing leadership

 

Thursday, 18th June 2026 | The Westin, Gurugram

Digital Factory

An exclusive meet for design and manufacturing leadership

Manufacturing leaders are under increasing pressure to design, build and operate factories that are more agile, efficient, resilient and future-ready. Yet factory transformation is only truly effective when people, processes, machines work together and everyone from architects, planners, buildings and infrastructure to suppliers, vendors, employees and partners, are connected through a common data environment.

Autodesk Tech Connect, Gurugram will explore how manufacturers can create a connected digital foundation across factory planning, design, engineering, construction, commissioning and operations. Through expert-led discussions, customer insights and success stories and strategic engagement models, this interactive half-day session will showcase how digital factory solutions can help organisations integrate data across the factory lifecycle, improve planning and execution, reduce operational downtime and make more informed decisions using digital twins, BIM, collaborative platforms and AI.

What To Expect?

Plan, design, build, and operate smarter factories

Understand how a connected digital factory approach can improve visibility, efficiency and decision-making across the complete factory lifecycle.

Create a single source of truth for factory data

Discover how common data environments and collaborative platforms enhance communication, reduce errors and improve stakeholder alignment.

Improve throughput and reduce downtime

Explore how process simulation, early insights and connected workflows can help optimise production, avoid errors and keep projects on schedule.

Understand the role of Autodesk AI

See how AI-enabled capabilities can support better productivity, automation, design intelligence and operational outcomes. 

Event Agenda

09:30 - 10:00 AM: Registration & Networking 

 

10:00 - 10:05 AM: Welcome Address & Context Setting 

 

10:05 - 10:30 AM: Autodesk Platform Overview 

 

10:30 - 11:15 AM: From Plan, Design, to Build: Optimising the Digital Factory with Data-Driven Strategies 

 

11:15 - 11:45 AM: Customer Spotlight: Transforming Factory Planning and Operations with Autodesk 

 

11:45 - 12:15 PM: Autodesk AI: Unlocking the Next Wave of Productivity and Innovation 

  • AI Assistant for conversational design support 
  • Generative Design for rapid option exploration 
  • MCP server integration for scalable AI workflows 
  • Autodesk Platform Services (APS) for data and automation 

 

12:15 - 12:45 PM: From Vision to Value: Autodesk Engagement Model and Consulting Approach 

 

12:45 - 1:00 PM: Open Discussion, Q&A and Key Takeaways

 

1:00 PM Onwards: Lunch & Networking 

 

Reserve Your Seat

Join Autodesk TechConnect to connect with Autodesk experts as they share practical solutions to address challenges in design, production, factory planning and operations, while providing you with the opportunity to connect and exchange insights with industry peers.