Mumbai Edition

Autodesk KnowledgeXpo

Join Autodesk KnowledgeXpo to explore practical ways to plan, design, build, and operate buildings and infrastructure more efficiently with connected workflows, data, and technology.

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Maximise the Value of your Autodesk Investment

Discover a world of possibilities with Autodesk KnowledgeXpo designed to empower you and your organisation. Our mission is to help you unlock innovation, streamline your processes, and achieve superior product outcomes.
Date: 11th June, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM IST
Venue: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

 

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Agenda

Session 1: Buildings (9:30 am - 2:00 pm)

  1. Welcome Address & Autodesk Vision for AECO in India
  2. Building Design Transformation with BIM
  3. Localising BIM for India: Revit India Country Kit
  4. Connected Construction for Building Projects
  5. Autodesk Content Catalog – Standardising BIM Content
  6. From Construction to Operations: Digital Twins with Autodesk Tandem
  7. Immersive Collaboration with Workshop XR
  8. Lunch & Networking

Session 2: Infrastructure (2:00 pm - 4:00 pm)

  1. Digital Infrastructure Design Workflows
  2. Civil 3D India Country Kit
  3. Infrastructure Construction Coordination
  4. Q&A and closing
  5. High tea and networking

We look forward to meeting you at our workshop! We recommend that you bring your own devices if you're interested to try the program.

Why Join KnowledgeXpo?

Expert-Led Live Classes

Join our live masterclass sessions conducted by industry experts. Gain exclusive insights, tips, and tricks to maximise the value of our solutions. Explore real-world case studies that will inspire innovation within your organisation.

Access Curated Learning Resources

We've curated a wealth of resources to support your upskilling journey. Dive into a vast library of materials designed to enhance your expertise in Architecture, Engineering and Construction.

Request Discovery Workshops

Our team is here to assist you further. Request personalised discovery workshops and health checks to identify areas where you can optimise your processes and extract more value from your Autodesk solutions.

Reserve Your Seat

Join KnowledgeXpo for in-person access to Autodesk experts, practical solutions, and answers to your AECO workflow challenges.