& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Discover a world of possibilities with Autodesk KnowledgeXpo designed to empower you and your organisation. Our mission is to help you unlock innovation, streamline your processes, and achieve superior product outcomes.
Date: 11th June, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM IST
Venue: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport
Session 1: Buildings (9:30 am - 2:00 pm)
Session 2: Infrastructure (2:00 pm - 4:00 pm)
We look forward to meeting you at our workshop! We recommend that you bring your own devices if you're interested to try the program.
Join our live masterclass sessions conducted by industry experts. Gain exclusive insights, tips, and tricks to maximise the value of our solutions. Explore real-world case studies that will inspire innovation within your organisation.
We've curated a wealth of resources to support your upskilling journey. Dive into a vast library of materials designed to enhance your expertise in Architecture, Engineering and Construction.
Our team is here to assist you further. Request personalised discovery workshops and health checks to identify areas where you can optimise your processes and extract more value from your Autodesk solutions.