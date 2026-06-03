You are invited to join the Autodesk India Customer Advisory Board. An invite-only leadership forum for senior industry leaders shaping India’s Design and Make ecosystem.

The CAB brings together leaders from influential organisations to exchange perspectives on industry transformation, productivity, sustainability, AI and digital execution at scale.

As a member, you will have the opportunity to share strategic priorities, contribute real-world insights and help inform Autodesk’s vision, roadmap themes and customer engagement priorities in India.

This is not a product or sales forum. It is a peer-led leadership platform where industry knowledge and executive perspectives help shape meaningful dialogue for the future.