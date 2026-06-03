India Customer Advisory Board

About CAB

You are invited to join the Autodesk India Customer Advisory Board. An invite-only leadership forum for senior industry leaders shaping India’s Design and Make ecosystem.

The CAB brings together leaders from influential organisations to exchange perspectives on industry transformation, productivity, sustainability, AI and digital execution at scale.

As a member, you will have the opportunity to share strategic priorities, contribute real-world insights and help inform Autodesk’s vision, roadmap themes and customer engagement priorities in India.

This is not a product or sales forum. It is a peer-led leadership platform where industry knowledge and executive perspectives help shape meaningful dialogue for the future.

 

Benefits

  • Influence the development roadmap of our software through in-person and virtual sessions.
  • Insights into Autodesk’s AEC, D&M and M&E industry strategy, vision and investment decision-making process.
  • Opportunities to share your company’s story, mission and goals and build collaborative relationships with other member companies.
  • Networking opportunities with other board members and our software development team.

 

Commitment & Expectation

  • To get the most out of the experience, we ask that you attend minimum of 02 events throughout the year.
  • We expect that by participating in the Customer Advisory Board your company will be agreeing to collaboration on future joint marketing efforts promoting this effort.
  • We expect that all participants are joining in the spirit of collaboration and we expect that all Autodesk employees and guests will follow our Autodesk Codes of Conduct.

General Terms & Conditions:

I have read and agree to the terms of the Customer Research Agreement, the Model Consent form and the Autodesk Privacy Statement and agree to the use, processing and storage of my personal data in accordance with the policy (including cross-border transfers as described in the policy).