& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
The Autodesk Imagine Awards recognise customers and projects that exemplify the spirit of creativity, collaboration, innovation, and design. The program honours organisations and education institutions using Autodesk technology to transform their industries and make a lasting impact on the world.
Submissions open: 12th May
Submissions close: 12th June
Winners to be announced: 19th August
Share your work with a wider audience and highlight the creativity, skills, and expertise of the teams behind your success.
Showcase your company’s leadership, strengthen your industry profile, and inspire others to design and make in new ways.
Selected stories may open the door to media, customer storytelling, and co-marketing opportunities with Autodesk.
Autodesk Imagine Awards 2026 celebrates excellence across segments:
Celebrating companies or teams using Autodesk technology in bold, creative, and original ways to reimagine how things are designed, built, made, or experienced.
Recognising projects that have delivered measurable business, operational, social, or industry impact — with the potential to scale, replicate, or inspire wider transformation.
Honouring organisations using data, connected workflows, automation, BIM, digital twins, cloud collaboration, or AI-led approaches to improve efficiency and accelerate business outcomes.
Celebrating projects that showcase long-term environmental, social and resilience goals and how technology can help build a more sustainable and future-ready world.
All entries need to be submitted before 12 June 2026 at 11:59:59 PM India (GMT+05:30). Winners will be selected through a skills-based evaluation process against defined judging criteria. Winners are proposed to be announced on 19 August 2026. Read the detailed T&Cs below:
Program Description
The Autodesk Imagine Awards 2026 (the "Imagine Awards", "Competition", "Contest", or "Promotion") is a skills-based competition presented by Autodesk Inc. (the "Sponsor") that recognizes projects, organisations, and people within India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka that embrace the future of making through the use of Autodesk software and technology across the Design and Make ecosystem, including but not limited to Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Design & Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Education, and other applicable industry segments.
For the 2026 India program, the submission journey is proposed to remain broad and simple. Entrants may submit projects under broader award buckets. The Sponsor, Administrator, and/or Jury may review, shortlist, and bucket eligible entries based on the strength, fit, and evaluation of the submissions received.
The proposed broader award buckets are as follows:
Projects may be submitted for consideration by completing an Official Entry Form (the "Project Entry") at www.imagineawards.in or such other official submission page as may be communicated by Autodesk (the "Contest Site"). The person designated as the team leader on the Project Entry must be a representative of the Organisation/Firm named on the Project Entry and must have the authority to represent and bind the Organisation/Firm with respect to the Project Entry, and will be referred to herein as the "Entrant" or "Team Leader." All Entrants are subject to the conditions and limitations on eligibility set forth in these Official Rules.
All shortlisted entries and/or winners are proposed to be announced through an offline gala awards ceremony event on 19 August 2026 and may be published on Autodesk India official social media channels, Autodesk-owned digital properties, customer story channels, PR, event communication, and/or other marketing channels by 31 October 2026 or such other date as determined by the Sponsor.
Program Timing
Entry submission into the Contest begins at 12:00:01 AM India (GMT+05:30) on 12 May 2026 and ends at 11:59:59 PM India (GMT+05:30) on 12 June 2026 (the "Entry Period"). The Administrator’s clock is the official timekeeping device for this Contest. There are a series of Contest-related events that will start and end on or about the dates noted in the events calendar below:
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Milestone
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Proposed Timing
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Project Entry submission
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12:00:01 AM India (GMT+05:30) on 12 May 2026 - 11:59:59 PM India (GMT+05:30) on 12 June 2026
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Judges selection / evaluation of projects
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12:00:01 AM India (GMT+05:30) on 25 June 2026 - 11:59:59 PM India (GMT+05:30) on 15 July 2026
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Winner announcement
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19 August 2026
Program Process
Beginning 12 May 2026, visit the registration page and follow the instructions to submit a Project Entry. Once you have submitted your particulars, you may start a Project Entry. All Project Entries must be submitted through the official form, email, or submission process specified by Autodesk and received by 11:59:59 PM India (GMT+05:30) on 12 June 2026. All Project Entries must comply with all Requirements, Conditions of Entry, and the instructions set forth on the Contest Site (which are incorporated herein by reference). Determination of compliance will be in the sole discretion of the Sponsor/Judges/Administrator, whose decisions are final. Entrants may submit multiple Project Entries; however, a Project Entry can only win once.
Project Entry Requirements
Each Project Entry must be complete and contain all required supporting information and Contest details, along with Project imagery/renderings/photographs. Videos of the Project are encouraged but not required.
Imagery and Videos must adhere to the following requirements:
Autodesk Product Requirements:
The Project submitted must be created with at least one of the following Autodesk® software products and/or Autodesk® accepted previous versions of these products: Assemble, Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® AEC Collection, Autodesk® AutoCAD®, AutoCAD Architecture, AutoCAD Electrical, AutoCAD Map 3D, AutoCAD Mechanical, AutoCAD MEP, AutoCAD Plant 3D, AutoCAD Raster Design, AutoCAD mobile app, and AutoCAD web app, Autodesk® BIM 360® Build, Autodesk® BIM 360® Coordinate, Autodesk® BIM 360® Cost Management, Autodesk® BIM 360® Design, Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs, Autodesk® BIM 360® Field, Autodesk® BIM 360® Glue®, Autodesk® BIM 360® Layout, Autodesk® BIM 360® Ops, Autodesk® BIM 360® Plan, Autodesk® Build, Autodesk® Docs, Autodesk® BIM Collaborate, Autodesk® BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk® Takeoff, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, Autodesk® Dynamo Studio or Dynamo for Revit®, Autodesk® Fabrication Came™, Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™, Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep™, Autodesk® FormIt, Autodesk® InfraWorks®, Autodesk® Insight™, Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage, Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate, Autodesk® ReCap™ Pro, Autodesk® Rendering, Autodesk® Revit LT®, Autodesk® Revit®, Autodesk® Revit® Live, Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional, Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design, Autodesk® Vehicle Tracking, PlanGrid.
The Competition is open to Firms who are users of Autodesk software and work within the Design and Make ecosystem, including but not limited to AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), D&M (Design & Manufacturing), M&E (Media & Entertainment), Education, and other applicable industry sectors. Entrant’s respective Firm and Nominees must be domiciled in one of the following countries: India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka; and must have a commercial license for the requisite Autodesk software for their Project Entry prior to April 1, 2026. Entrant must have the authority to represent and bind the Organisation/Firm named on the Project Entry. Entrant/Team Members/Nominees must be at least 18 years of age and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Autodesk Inc., the Co-Sponsors, Judges, Channel Partners, their affiliates, subsidiaries, promotion agencies (collectively "Released Parties") and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each (whether related or not) are not eligible. For purposes of this Contest, the term "family member" is defined as spouse, partner, parent, legal guardian, in-law, grandparent, child, or grandchild. Also ineligible to participate are any parties who are under any obligation, contractual or otherwise, that would prohibit the Entrant and/or Nominee from accepting a Prize/Award. Eligible projects only include completed projects with execution timelines that fall within the last three years from 2026, i.e., 1 April 2023 to 1 April 2026. Students are ineligible to participate in this Contest unless expressly included under a separate Education or Special Recognition track approved by the Sponsor.
By entering, Entrant represents and warrants that (i) he/she has obtained all of the necessary rights, licenses, approvals, and permissions from any person who may have helped or participated in the creation of the Project Entry; (ii) he/she is not infringing on any third party’s intellectual property rights; (iii) the Entrant has the right/permission to agree to these Official Rules and to grant the rights referred to in these Official Rules free from any encumbrances and/or third-party rights; (iv) the Project Entry conforms to these Official Rules, the requirements of the Contest Site, and is not subject to any third-party agreement(s); and (v) the Sponsor or its agencies will not be required to pay or incur any sums to any person or entity, including without limitation, any copyright collecting societies or holders of copyrights, neighbouring rights, or moral rights, or to persons representing such, as a result of Sponsor’s or its agent’s use or exploitation of Project Entry materials or rights therein.
By entering, Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has obtained appropriate consent from the Project Owner for use of the Project and any information included in the Project Entry that may be proprietary to such Project Owner or any third party prior to submitting the Project Entry, and if requested by the Sponsor or Administrator, will be able to provide appropriate permission and releases.
By submitting a Project Entry, the Entrant confirms that they are authorized to submit the Project Entry on behalf of the Organisation/Firm and, where applicable, the Project Owner. The Entrant further confirms that all required permissions, approvals, releases, and consents have been obtained for Autodesk and its affiliates, agencies, and representatives to review, evaluate, edit, publish, adapt, promote, and otherwise use the submitted project information, organisation name, project name, images, photographs, renderings, videos, quotes, logos, and related materials for award administration, winner recognition, customer story development, case study development, social media, PR, website, event, internal, external, and other marketing or promotional purposes, subject to applicable law and any additional approvals required by the Sponsor.
By entering, Entrants acknowledge compliance with these Official Rules including all Conditions of Entry.
Sponsor or Administrator reserves the right to disqualify any Project Entry for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion, including the determination that a Project Entry fails to satisfy any of the Project Entry Requirements, Conditions of Entry, or is inconsistent with the goals, image, or policies of the Sponsor or Administrator. Any Project Entry not submitted in accordance with the instructions provided on the Contest Site (which are incorporated herein by reference) shall not be considered for the Contest, and none of the Released Parties shall bear any responsibility for any such invalid/incomplete entries.
Eligible Project Entries received will be judged by a pre-determined panel of internal and/or external judges to determine the winning Project Entries. Judging will be based on the judging criteria outlined below ("Judging Criteria"). The winning Project Entries will be deemed as award winners for their respective award buckets and/or Special Recognition Awards as determined by the Sponsor, Administrator, and/or Judges. This is a skills-based competition and winners will not be selected by random drawing.
Judging Criteria may include:
In the event of a tie at any point during the judging process, a judge determined by the Administrator in its sole discretion will evaluate the tied Entries based on the respective Judging Criteria to break the tie. The Panel of Judges’ and/or Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Contest.
Notification & Verification Process
Winners are proposed to be announced at a Gala Awards Ceremony on 19 August 2026 and may be published on Autodesk India LinkedIn, Facebook, Autodesk-owned digital properties, PR, customer story channels, or other marketing channels by 31 October 2026 or such other date as determined by the Sponsor. Winners will also be notified via email. The Entrant named on the winning Project Entry may be required to sign and return to Administrator within seven (7) days of notification an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release and, where legal, a Publicity Release. Remaining Project Entries may be required to provide additional documentation to validate eligibility and/or execute additional documentation with regards to the use of the Entry materials, at the Administrator’s sole discretion. If it is determined that any Entry has not complied with these Official Rules, Administrator is unable to contact a potential Winner within a reasonable time period, potential Winner has failed to properly execute and return any required documents within the specified time period, or has made false statements, or if a potential Winner declines the prize, then such Entry will be disqualified and the finalist with the next highest-scoring Entry may be notified, time permitting. Administrator/Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any potential Winner/Finalist at any time, in their sole discretion, in the event circumstances arise that would constitute a breach of these Official Rules or otherwise.
Prizes / Awards
The contest prize is provided by Autodesk on “as is” basis and shall be governed by the applicable agreement from the Sponsors. Receivers shall take sole responsibility for determining, obtaining, and complying with all third-party terms. Autodesk will have no responsibility for and makes no representations and warranties regarding any third-party products and/or services.
If the customer is an organisation, the prize (or award) is provided to the organisation, instead of the individual persons of the customer. The individual employee is accepting the prize in accordance with their employer’s policy. Handling the importation and associated duty / taxes / individual income tax (if any) or other charges will be borne by the receiver.
Determination of the Winners by the panel of Judges and prizes thereof are final. No queries will be entertained.
The Entrant will retain ownership of all intellectual and industry property rights in all materials submitted to the Contest. However, by submitting an Entry, Entrant waives all rights that may preclude Sponsor or Administrator from using Entry and related materials or information. Submission of an Entry grants Sponsor or Administrator and its agencies, to the extent allowed by law, the irrevocable right to use, publish, adapt, assign, edit, dispose of, and/or modify such Entry and the concepts embodied therein in any way, in commerce and in any and all media worldwide, without limitation or compensation to the Entrant or his/her affiliated Organisation/Firm. By submitting an Entry and/or accepting a prize/award, Entrant/winner gives permission for the Sponsor or Administrator and its designees to use the Entrant’s/winner’s name, voice, actual or simulated likeness, Entry, biographical information, project information, submitted assets, quotes, and the names of the entities named on their Entry, including without limitation for advertising, promotional, customer story, case study, public relations, event, social media, website, and internal/external communication purposes, in perpetuity, throughout the universe, in all media whether now known or hereafter devised, without further review, notice, approval, or compensation unless prohibited by law.
General conditions & limitations of liability
Entrants and Nominators producing and submitting materials for consideration in this Contest will do so without compensation and at their own risk. By entering, all participants, including but not limited to each Entrant, Nominator, Nominee, and other participants named as a Team Member/collaborator on an Entry, release, discharge, and hold harmless Released Parties from any and all liability or any injuries, loss or damage of any kind (including damages caused or claimed to be caused) arising from or in connection with this Contest, the use of any Contest Entry, or the acceptance or use of any Prize/Award. Released Parties are not responsible or liable for any of the following: (a) Electronic transmissions, Entries that are late, incomplete, inaudible, illegible, damaged, garbled, destroyed, misdirected, or not received by Sponsor or its agents for any reason; (b) Any problems or technical malfunctions, errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, delays in operation or transmission, communication failures, and/or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of Entries or related materials; or for destruction of or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries or related material; (c) Failed or unavailable hardware, network, software, or telephone transmissions, damage to any person’s computer and/or its contents related to or resulting from participation in this Contest, or (d) Causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that jeopardize the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Contest; (e) Any printing errors in these Official Rules, the Contest Site, or in any advertisements, materials, or correspondence in connection with this Contest; or (f) any copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret, or other intellectual property misappropriation or infringement attributable to Entrant/Nominator/Nominee or any entry submitted by Entrant or Nominator. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify, or suspend this Contest should virus, bugs, fraud, hacking, or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, or if other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor corrupt the administration of security of the Contest. In such cases, notice to this effect will be posted on the Contest Site and the eligible Entries received prior to cancellation, modification, or suspension or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor will be judged to determine Winners. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF OR THIS ENTIRE CONTEST AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION.
Agreement to the following official rules
All federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply. All submitted information is subject to verification. Sponsor may assign, delegate, subcontract, or transfer any of its rights or obligations hereunder and may authorize any direct or indirect affiliate of Sponsor to act as Sponsor’s agent for purposes of this Agreement, including fulfillment of prizes. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, the Project Entry will be deemed to have been made by the registered account holder of the e-mail address provided on the Project Entry Form. A registered account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organisation (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. If a dispute cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the Entry in question may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, Entrants, Team Members, Nominators, and Nominees agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules.
Governing Law/Jurisdiction
This Contest is construed and governed by the Laws of India and the courts at Bengaluru will have exclusive jurisdiction, without regard to conflicts of law provision. The exclusive venue for any dispute arising out of or in connection with this Contest will be the courts of Bengaluru.
Personal Data
Your personal information will be used in accordance with the Autodesk Privacy Statement and these Official Rules for the purposes of administering this Contest and in promotional and/or sales materials of Autodesk as described in the Contest Permission Form.
Miscellaneous
In the event of any conflict between the English version of these Official Rules and any translation, the English version shall prevail. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision herein shall not affect in any way the validity and enforceability of any other provision in these Official Rules.
Who is eligible to enter the competition?
Any business that uses Autodesk technologies and has project execution timelines that fall between 1 April 2023 and 1 April 2026 is eligible for nominations, subject to the detailed eligibility requirements in the Official Rules. Entrants must be authorized to submit the nomination on behalf of the organisation/project team and must have the required approvals for project information, assets, logos, images, and customer story usage.
What is the deadline for submission?
The deadline for submitting nominations is 12 June 2026 at 11:59:59 PM India (GMT+05:30).
When does the nomination window open?
Nominations open on 12 May 2026 at 12:00:01 AM India (GMT+05:30).
How many project entries can I submit?
We are inviting multiple entries per firm. Each project entry must be complete and should be submitted separately. A single project entry can win only once.
What are the proposed award buckets for this year?
To make the submission journey simpler and more intuitive, the proposed broader award buckets are: Innovation in Design & Make; Impact at Scale; Digital Transformation; Sustainability & Future Readiness; and Special Recognition Awards, including Education and any other specific callouts that Autodesk may decide to recognize separately.
Do I need to select a very specific industry category while submitting?
No. The 2026 submission approach is proposed to be broader and simpler. Entrants can submit the project under the most relevant broad award bucket. Autodesk, the Administrator, and/or the Jury may review, shortlist, and bucket eligible submissions appropriately based on the strength and fit of the entries received.
When will finalists or winners be announced?
Finalists and/or winners are proposed to be announced on 19 August 2026, subject to final program confirmation.
What are the prizes for this year’s awards?
Recognition may include a trophy, media coverage, customer story opportunities, event recognition, social media amplification, and/or other promotional opportunities as determined by Autodesk. Prizes and awards are subject to the Official Rules and applicable law.
Who are the judges/jury?
There is a two-step process involved in selecting the winners. Nominations may be shortlisted internally by Autodesk subject matter experts. Based on the shortlist, an internal and/or external jury may evaluate the submissions and deliver the final judgement. Jury decisions will be final and binding.
Who can I contact with questions or to get help with submitting my project entry?
Please reach out to us at info@imagineawards.in or 9560692196.
What information is needed to support my project entry?
For each project entry, you must provide a project overview and a description of your project, including timelines within the last three years. You will also need to complete the submission questions. To enhance your submission, include measurable, quantifiable data, results, examples of Autodesk software usage, and strong proof points.
What submission questions may be included?
Submission questions may include: project timelines; description of the project including project size, complexity, unique features, and context; challenges addressed; use of Autodesk technology and workflows; measurable outcomes and impact; collaboration model; sustainability/future-readiness elements; and permissions for submitted assets, logos, quotes, images, and customer story usage.
What are the criteria for evaluation?
Submissions may be evaluated on: innovation and originality; use of Autodesk technology; business, operational, social, or environmental impact; scale and complexity; digital transformation maturity; sustainability and future-readiness; collaboration; measurable results; replicability; and strength of supporting proof points.
What does the submission consent cover?
By submitting a nomination, the Entrant confirms that they are authorized to submit the project on behalf of the organisation/project team and have obtained all required internal, project owner, third-party, image, logo, quote, and publicity permissions for Autodesk to review, evaluate, publish, edit, and use the submitted information and assets for award recognition, customer story development, case studies, PR, social media, events, website, internal, external, and other marketing or promotional purposes, subject to applicable law and Autodesk review.
Can Education be recognized under this year’s structure?
Yes, Education may be recognized under Special Recognition Awards, subject to internal decision and final Sponsor approval.
Can Autodesk re-bucket my submission after review?
Yes. Because the submission structure is broader this year, Autodesk, the Administrator, and/or the Jury may review and bucket eligible entries based on fit, strength, and the themes that emerge from the nominations received.